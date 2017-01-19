10 of the best value wellness retreats in Canada

Need a break after the madness that was December? We feel it too. And even if your holiday season (or catching up on all that work you missed) didn’t turn you into a ball of stress, there’s never a better time to detox than the beginning of the year.

Start your 2017 off on the right foot by escaping to one of these Canadian wellness retreats. The best part is there’s something for every budget, which come with some ultra-relaxing surprises dotted across the nation.

Inhale… exhale… and scroll on to discover the best value wellness retreats in Canada.

Vipassana Meditation Centre, British Columbia

If you want to take your mindfulness and meditation practice to the next level, the Vipassana Meditation Centre in B.C. is exactly what you need. The 10-day retreat is kind of like a silent camp — if you’re not sleeping or eating, you’re meditating — and everything is done without speaking or interacting with other guests. Intense, yes, and not everyone who begins the 10 days completes it. But those who do report feeling invigorated and grounded.

Price: Free, includes practices, accommodation and meals

Tucked at the entrance to the picturesque Gatineau Park is Nordik Spa-Nature. When you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to some Scandinavian countryside, but the reality is, this gem is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Ottawa/Gatineau. Opt for the Nordik Package, which includes accommodations and access to all eight of the outdoor baths, seven saunas, infinity pool and more.

Price: Starts at $242

Grail Springs, Ontario

The best time to visit Grail Springs is now. No, seriously, the property is offering the fifth night free until March 31, 2017. So escape for a few days — or take advantage of a longer stay — and consider the Grail Retreat Package. It can be customized to suit your needs, and some of your experiences might include morning yoga or meditation practices, guided hikes and custom made meal plans that suit your body’s pH levels.

Price: Starts at $305 per person

Keltic Lodge, Nova Scotia

The Keltic Lodge is Nova Scotia’s prized gem in Cape Breton. Okay, one of many, maybe. But its expansive ocean views and world-class golf course (you’ll have to wait a few more months for that) make it a dream retreat for many. Guests call it magical, and it’s easy to see why. The Keltic Lodge’s golf course is a must-play, so if that’s your spot, consider spending your summer getaway here. Otherwise, its spa is open year-round and packages like the Hook, Line & Sinker will give you a taste of three much-needed services (a facial, massage, and a mani-pedi) during your stay.

Price: $170 for the Hook, Line & Sinker package

Love photography but can’t get away until the fall? The Northern Lights Resort & Spa in the Yukon is now accepting bookings for its 2017 eight-day autumn photography retreat. You’ll wind along the Klondike and Dempster Highways, up to the Arctic Circle, capturing once-in-a-lifetime photos of the changing colours along the way. The cost for this specific retreat isn’t in the cards for everyone, but is there really a price for something you’ll only ever do once?

Price: $2,990 for the Colours of the North Photo Tour

Body Blitz, Ontario

With two convenient locations in downtown Toronto, this women’s-only spa makes it easy for even the busiest of ladies to find the time for a little rest and relaxation. There’s a large menu of treatments available, but if you go on Tuesday, it’s just $50 for the entire day, which includes access to all of the water therapies (including a 38-foot Dead Sea salt pool, sauna, steam room, hot Epsom salt pool and cold plunging pool).

Price: $50 on Tuesday for water therapies

Outside Inn, British Columbia

This cozy property sitting in Ucluelet on Vancouver Island offers a variety of wellness retreats, from yoga to surfing. The best way to get a deal that’s easy on the wallet? Book during off-season. Sure, it might be grey and rainy, but chances are, if you’re going to V.I., it’s going to be wet, regardless of the time of year.

Price: Starts at $209 for two nights, including classes

River Lodge Retreat, Alberta

River Lodge Retreat, which overlooks the North Saskatchewan River, allows you to rent its over-sized serene space and host your very own retreat. Now that’s a cool thought. And with access to cross-country skiing, gold panning, saunas and more, this rustic location really does make it feel like you’ve gotten away from it all — even though you’re just 40 minutes west of Edmonton.

Price: Starts at $50.40 per person, per day

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Camp, Quebec

Although there are several Sivananda ashrams around the globe, you can only find one in Canada. Book some time away from your hectic lives to take The Practice of Concentration course — something we could all probably improve on. And at just $150 for the two-night course, including meals, workshops and yoga, we’re finding it hard to think about anything else.

Price: $150 for the weekend

Ochre House, Newfoundland

Writers, listen up. This five-day writing retreat is the kind of experience that could take your craft to the next level. This year, the event takes place May 29 – June 3 at Ochre House, which is a converted church in Ochre Pit Cove, Conception Bay, Newfoundland. The building is old with stunning architecture, and the atmosphere is the kind of thing that’s sure to spark your creativity.

Price: Starts at $800 for week-long writing retreat