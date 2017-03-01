Waffle cake: the trendy dessert that you can eat for breakfast

Birthdays may be nature’s way of telling us to eat more cake, but we have a feeling whoever came up with that quote didn’t have waffle cakes in mind. Because now that we’ve seen them, we don’t need a birthday to have an excuse for a slice — we’re ready to scarf one down each and every morning.
Waffle cakes have been around for a while now, but lately, it seems as though people are really taking them to the next level. We’re talking tiered waffle wedding cakes, stacked waffle birthday cakes and even waffle coffee cakes, if you can believe it. And with just a little maple syrup, any one of them really would make a delicious (if not slightly unhealthy) breakfast.
We can’t blame people for taking this trend and running with it; waffle cakes are super easy to make. All you need is some cake batter, a waffle iron and you’re good to go. Fry up your batter like you would normal waffle batter, then stack your “waffles” into the creation of your choice using custard, icing or other cohesive “fillings” in between the layers to keep it all together.
Cake for breakfast? Why not.
As a substitute for a birthday cake? Heck yes.
As a gorgeous, jaw-dropping wedding cake? You bet. (Leslie Knope really missed the boat on that one, huh?)
Heck, we’d eat a waffle cake just because.
Really, simplicity is what makes this layered dessert so genius. You could use regular old waffle batter, red velvet batter, vanilla, chocolate or whatever kind of cake flavour you want. And thanks to the waffle iron, you don’t have to worry about the middle of the cake falling or it not being cooked all the way through. Because as anyone who has ever used a waffle iron knows, they’re pretty hard to mess up.
Okay, okay, we’re sold. Now would you pass the maple syrup and strawberries already?