Travel

Finally, a restaurant where you’ll feel comfortable eating alone

@Ichiran/Instagram

By

Lisa Felepchuk

February 24, 2017
There’s something about eating a meal alone in public that makes most people feel slightly uncomfortable, like all eyes are on you. If you listen closely, you can almost hear them whispering, “Why are they sitting alone?”

But a newly-opened restaurant in Brooklyn, New York is looking to change that. Ichiran is a ramen eatery that offers customers the option to sit in private one-seater booths so they can enjoy a meal in peace.

It’s like a cubicle, but for eating. And slurping — there’s always a lot of slurping with ramen. For some reason, the thought of pulling up a chair at one of these single booths feels a whole lot more comfortable than sitting alone at a table with two chairs.

Ichiran’s New York location features single, red stools in front of one long bar that spans across the space. The table’s divided with wooden panels, creating those solo booths — and they look just wide enough for a piping hot bowl of ramen, some condiments and a cup of tea or beer (dealer’s choice).

Instead of placing your order with a server, patrons write their requests on a piece of paper. There’s little to no communication with any staff, because sometimes, you just want to eat without being disturbed. Plus, Ichiran wants your focus to be completely on the eating experience.

When your order’s read, it’s served tableside, quite literally.

~The best things in life come unexpected~ Only at #ichiran✋🍜🖐🏽#ichiranny

A post shared by ICHIRAN (@ichiranny) on


“Our production kitchen can make up to 1,000 noodles per hour,” said Hana Isoda, director of operations at the restaurant. “And easily, within a day, we could make up to 8,000 bowls of ramen.”

We should note that Ichiran itself isn’t new. The ramen shop is a chain that’s been dishing out noodle, egg and pork-filled bowls of deliciousness since 1960, but it’s the first location on North American soil.

Their meals look incredibly tasty, too.



We don’t know about you, but we’ve suddenly got a serious craving for ramen. Anyone care for a weekend getaway to New York?

