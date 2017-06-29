Eight stellar cooking courses worth booking a whole vacation around

With Canada’s big birthday coming up, it’s time to book a trip to eat all the treats the country has to offer. While you’re at it, why not make it an educational vacation too?! Whether you’re mastering the art of breadmaking or studying the rich palette in Prince Edward Island’s cuisine, you can learn a myriad of lessons from the cooking courses right in our home and native land this summer.

After scouring country, here are the top eight cooking classes worth booking a whole vacation around.

Located in central Edmonton, the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) offers five different sensational cooking courses throughout July that are not to be missed. There’s something for everyone – from learning how to cure meats and cheeses, to perfecting breadmaking and even a “for the love of chocolate” boot camp.

The exciting courses last between three to five days (depending on which one you choose) and include all of your meals and beverages, a head-to-toe chef’s uniform, recipe guide, parking pass and a re-usable water bottle (because it’s always a good idea to stay hydrated!). Most of the classes will set you back $1025 CAD (material fees are extra) but the boot camps are definitely worth it!

They had us at five days of food and wine (okay so it was mostly all that delectable local wine). This is a culinary getaway unlike any other. In the state-of-the-art kitchens of the award-winning Strewn winery, you’ll experience daily four-hour intimate cooking classes using only the best ingredients from local farms (which you’ll visit as part of the training). Afterwards, you’ll enjoy mouth-watering, three-course meals paired with wine from the Strewn cellar, of course.

The vacation (sans lodging) will cost you $1275 CAD, but the price covers all of your food and wine, recipes to take home with you, and a personalized Wine Country Cooking School apron.

If you’re going to master the art of baking, it may as well be with world-renowned pastry chefs! At the stunning Cordon Bleu in Ottawa, you’ll learn how to make French confections such as macarons, fruit tarts and even meat dishes. Sound complicated? Beginners, you have nothing to worry about, so no need to hide in the back of the class. This four-day course is tailored to a wide range of cooking expertise levels, and we assure you that your friends will be mesmerized with your patisserie skills afterwards.

The workshop costs a very reasonable $800 CAD, so start booking your trip now!

The serene Trout Point Lodge in the outskirts of Nova Scotia has been written about in Esquire, Departures magazine and was even featured on Fox News as one of the world’s ten best hotel culinary schools. Wondering what all the fuss is about? Look no further than the fresh lobsters and oysters used in their two-night, three-day cooking school. Using locally-sourced and daily-caught seafood, the culinary masters will educate you how to properly smoke and cure the food as well as how to make a mean squid-ink pasta.

For the super low price of $1200 CAD (which includes stunning accommodations), how can you refuse?!

Located at a nineteenth-century farmhouse, less than an hour outside of Victoria, B.C. in the Cowichan Valley, this adventure is as rustic as it sounds. For under $1000 CAD, you’ll stay at the cozy guesthouse and, for a weekend, you can take a wide variety of classes. Our personal favorites are the meat 101 class (where you learn about the assortment of locally-raised meats) and the cheese class (literally the best Buffalo mozzarella you will ever eat).

We cheated a little bit, because this isn’t a cooking class in the traditional sense, but it offers hands-on culinary lessons that you can share with your entire family for free! On Saturday, July 22, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., rent or bring a bicycle and tour the many farms in beautiful Fraser Valley, B.C. Along the 25-km tour, you’ll meet local farmers, learn about their specialized goods (from produce to meats and cheeses) and, of course, fill your belly with all those goodies. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, the farmers invite you to roll up your sleeves and join them for awhile. The family-friendly outing is definitely worth planning a trip around.

From our stop @thefarmhousenaturalcheeses fantastic. #tourismharrison #fraservalleycycletour #samtheacornman #regularguydoingaherosjob A post shared by Lisa (@planejayne72) on Jul 25, 2015 at 10:41pm PDT

What better way to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial than in the birthplace of the Anne of Green Gables author, L.M. Montgomery? On July 1, assemble dishes from Montgomery’s time using farm-to-table meats, seafood and vegetables. Then prepare to be entertained with wildly charming and delightful anecdotes from a local storyteller.

The Table Culinary Studio (formerly known as Annie’s Table) suggests staying nearby for the entire Canada Day celebratory weekend and choosing your own culinary adventure by taking more than one class (each one costs $100 CAD plus tax).

Roasted island beet salad with fresh and local vegetables sourced from in and around New London. A bed of butter lettuce supports a mound of roasted red and yellow beets, island goats milk cheese and topped with a nest of onion sprouts, rosemary candied nuts and a balsamic reduction. #fresh #local #pei #newlondon #thetablepei #grateplates A post shared by The Table – Culinary Studio (@thetablepei) on Sep 3, 2016 at 6:48am PDT

Forget cheap night at the movies, Le Dolci has something a whole lot better for your next few Tuesdays. For the incredibly low price of $375 CAD, this four-week boot camp will transform you into a cake boss. Beginning with Baking Essentials 101 and then quickly moving onto savory cooking and then puff pastries, you’ll want to bring a cupboard full of Tupperware to bring home everything you’ve cooked up. Only staying in town for the one week? No problem! You can pass off the rest of the classes to a lucky friend.