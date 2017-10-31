How to make an avocado Jack-o’-Lantern this Halloween

Making a Jack-o’-lantern for Halloween is part of an age-old tradition that goes way back — probably even to your childhood. Which is why it warms our hearts to continue that tradition. But this year, instead of making your pumpkins into spooky lanterns, there’s a new fruit in town that just got a terrifying makeover: the avocado.

Sure, you probably see guac on the grocery store shelves all the time or even eat it in a plain salad, but we can guarantee you’ve never seen avocado quite like this… as Halloween decor. Brit+Co made a tutorial for building avocado Jack-o’-lanterns, setting this path for a trendy activity that we just couldn’t resist.

So go ahead and throw away your pumpkins, then carve out your avocado. Spoiler alert: they look a lot like shrunken heads.

Materials

avocados

one Sharpie marker

utility knife

butter knife

one lime

Directions

Pick a ripe avocado and use the marker to outline each feature on your avocado. There’s no right or wrong here–let your creative side reign free. Use the tip of the utility knife to cut along the pre-drawn outlines very gently, just enough to pierce the skin of the avocado without cutting into its flesh. (If you have any kids helping out, you might want to leave this step for the adult.) Peel the loose avocado skin off. Use a butter knife to carve out each of its facial features, removing some of the fruit right up to the pit. (Don’t worry if it gets a bit messy, it’s Halloween after all–bring on the gore.) Coat any part of the fruit that’s exposed in lime juice so it doesn’t go brown. On second thought, you may just want to let it rot. The spookier, the better!