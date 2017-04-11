Gusto
Gusto
House & Home

Here's how to properly clean your coffee machine

By

Rebecca Alter

April 11, 2017
You might occasionally throw your coffee-maker into the sink and scrub it out with a good amount of soap and water. But if you want your next cup of java to be bacteria-free, then you’re going to have to kick your cleaning technique up a notch.

Every kind of dirt and grime has its kryptonite, and when it comes to your coffee machine, it’s vinegar. So here’s a quick and simple way to get your coffee machine even cleaner than when you first bought it.

Materials

  • vinegar
  • water
  • coffee machine

Directions

  1. Fill your coffee machine halfway with vinegar and half with water.
  2. Turn it on and let it run its cycle.
  3. Wipe away any leftover coffee residue or grime.
