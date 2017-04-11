Here’s how to properly clean your coffee machine

You might occasionally throw your coffee-maker into the sink and scrub it out with a good amount of soap and water. But if you want your next cup of java to be bacteria-free, then you’re going to have to kick your cleaning technique up a notch.

Every kind of dirt and grime has its kryptonite, and when it comes to your coffee machine, it’s vinegar. So here’s a quick and simple way to get your coffee machine even cleaner than when you first bought it.

Materials

vinegar

water

coffee machine

Directions