Google Home will now give you step-by-step cooking instructions

If the question ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’ fills you with stress and anxiety, or following recipes feels like a juggling act, Google may have a solution for you.

Just this week, Google announced an exciting and simple way to help home cooks of all levels create the perfect breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and every snack in-between.

Google Home, the gadget that currently helps users turn on music and TVs and answer questions from the internet, is now an easy-to-follow sous-chef that can guide you through thousands of recipes.

Pulling in data and recipes from the internet, the new Google Home update for Google Assistant will give users access to more than 5 million recipes. So you can try cooking whatever you’ve been too afraid to make before.

To start, users can ask the Google Assistant feature for a specific recipe using their Android phone or Google Search. The user can then select the ‘Send To Google Home’ option, which will save the recipe for the user. Whenever you’re ready to hit the kitchen and try out the recipe, just say “Ok Google, start cooking” or “Ok Google, start recipe” to get the step-by-step instructions.

Users can also ask for steps to be repeated, meaning no more scrolling on your phone or turning pages in cook books with flour-covered hands. These instructions are an improvement from Amazon’s Alexa, which reads the instructions for recipes all at once and does not repeat steps.

Google Assistant remains interactive as the user cooks, too. In fact, the user can request for Google Assistant to play music, as well as answer questions about the recipe, like converting tablespoons to cups. It can even set multiple timers to help with cooking.

The new feature on Google Home launched this week, and more recipes will be added in the coming days.

Now this is what the future of cooking looks like.