Gusto
Gusto
House & Home

Dolce & Gabbana’s new line of kitchen appliances is anything but boring

Dolce and Gabbana

By

Allison Bowsher

April 19, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

If you’ve been looking for a way to kick your kitchen’s décor up a notch and bring an artistic touch to your countertops, we have some good news for you.

Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with high-end appliance maker SMEG for a collaboration that’s worthy of an art exhibit. Just announced this week, SMEG and Dolce & Gabbana have unveiled their limited edition toasters, coffee machines, kettles, blenders, mixers and juicers. And you’ve probably never seen anything quite like them before.

Dolce and Gabbana

The new line, titled Sicily is My Love, is made in Italy, and is described by the brands to be the product of when the “worlds of high fashion and design meet and merge to create unique domestic appliances that uncover an Italian story.”

Dolce and Gabbana

Taking inspiration from interpretations of Sicilian folklore, these appliances feature brightly coloured designs of Italian-inspired landscapes.

Dolce and Gabbana

Floral patterns and different images of Mount Etna can be found on the various appliances, which is sure to bring some Italian inspiration to any chef.

Dolce and Gabbana

Dolce and Gabbana

Prices have yet to be released, but we have a feeling the partnership from the two high-end brands will come with a hefty price tag. The new line of small appliances marks the second time the luxury fashion retailer has teamed up with SMEG.

Dolce and Gabbana

The pair have previously released a line of stunning hand-painted Italian fridges, which made their debut in April 2016.

All 12 fridge designs featured images created by Sicilian artists specific to Italy’s history, including battle scenes, medieval knights and lemon trees. Each fridge, which doubled as a work of art, retailed for $34,000 USD (or about $46,000 CAD).

The products will be available for sale in Canada, the United States and Europe next fall, so you may want to start saving up for it now.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Here's how to temper chocolate like a pro
Here’s how to temper chocolate like a pro
It's a whole lot easier than you think.

Apr 20, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is coming to Canada
Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino is coming to Canada
The most magical drink of them all.

Apr 18, 2017

Allison Bowsher

How to tell if your meat's done, without cutting it open
How to tell if your meat’s done, without cutting it open
Who needs a meat thermometer now?

Apr 17, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk

14 remarkably satisfying ways to organize your spices
14 remarkably satisfying ways to organize your spices
Never misplace the paprika again.

Apr 13, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk