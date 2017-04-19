Dolce & Gabbana’s new line of kitchen appliances is anything but boring

If you’ve been looking for a way to kick your kitchen’s décor up a notch and bring an artistic touch to your countertops, we have some good news for you.

Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with high-end appliance maker SMEG for a collaboration that’s worthy of an art exhibit. Just announced this week, SMEG and Dolce & Gabbana have unveiled their limited edition toasters, coffee machines, kettles, blenders, mixers and juicers. And you’ve probably never seen anything quite like them before.

The new line, titled Sicily is My Love, is made in Italy, and is described by the brands to be the product of when the “worlds of high fashion and design meet and merge to create unique domestic appliances that uncover an Italian story.”

Taking inspiration from interpretations of Sicilian folklore, these appliances feature brightly coloured designs of Italian-inspired landscapes.

Floral patterns and different images of Mount Etna can be found on the various appliances, which is sure to bring some Italian inspiration to any chef.

Prices have yet to be released, but we have a feeling the partnership from the two high-end brands will come with a hefty price tag. The new line of small appliances marks the second time the luxury fashion retailer has teamed up with SMEG.

The pair have previously released a line of stunning hand-painted Italian fridges, which made their debut in April 2016.

All 12 fridge designs featured images created by Sicilian artists specific to Italy’s history, including battle scenes, medieval knights and lemon trees. Each fridge, which doubled as a work of art, retailed for $34,000 USD (or about $46,000 CAD).

The products will be available for sale in Canada, the United States and Europe next fall, so you may want to start saving up for it now.