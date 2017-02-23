You can build this amazing IKEA spherical garden for free

If you’ve ever bought furniture from IKEA, you know that with great prices and style comes numerous screws and bolts and a feeling of accomplishment once your new dresser is put together. Now IKEA is giving people the opportunity to put their instruction-following skills to green use.

The Growroom is the latest creation from IKEA and idea lab Space10, combining functional and aesthetically-pleasing design with the motivation to help communities produce their own gardens.

Described as “a spherical garden [that] empowers people to grow their own food much more locally in a beautiful and sustainable way,” The Growroom is a DIY garden that can help neighborhoods be more sustainable.

Thanks to its innovative, spherical design, The Growroom builds gardens up, not out, eliminating the need for a large green space or plot of land.

The garden has a spatial footprint of 2.8 m by 2.5 m and takes up the most room vertically, with a circular design catching sun from all angles and overlapping shelves allowing for water and light to reach every level.

Designed by Mads-Ulrik Husum and Sine Lindholm, The Growroom is meant to be both functional and pleasing visually and emotionally. The inner sphere of The Growroom gives urban dwellers a small sanctuary that provides a piece of nature even from within the city.

Regram @mallelarsen: “Sustainia Living ☘️🍀🌿🍃” . #SustainiaLiving #SPACE10Growroom #urbanfarming A post shared by SPACE10 (@space10_journal) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Want to know the best part? Space10 has made the 17-step plans for The Growroom available for free here, along with a list of materials for motivated builders: plywood, a hammer, drill, screws and whatever seeds you want turning into beautiful fruit, vegetables or flowers in a few months.

Get building and start growing!