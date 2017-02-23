Gusto
Gusto
House & Home

You can build this amazing IKEA spherical garden for free

Instagram/@Space10­_journal

By

Allison Bowsher

February 23, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

If you’ve ever bought furniture from IKEA, you know that with great prices and style comes numerous screws and bolts and a feeling of accomplishment once your new dresser is put together. Now IKEA is giving people the opportunity to put their instruction-following skills to green use.

The Growroom is the latest creation from IKEA and idea lab Space10, combining functional and aesthetically-pleasing design with the motivation to help communities produce their own gardens.

Instagram/@Space10­_journal

Described as “a spherical garden [that] empowers people to grow their own food much more locally in a beautiful and sustainable way,” The Growroom is a DIY garden that can help neighborhoods be more sustainable.

Thanks to its innovative, spherical design, The Growroom builds gardens up, not out, eliminating the need for a large green space or plot of land.

The garden has a spatial footprint of 2.8 m by 2.5 m and takes up the most room vertically, with a circular design catching sun from all angles and overlapping shelves allowing for water and light to reach every level.

Designed by Mads-Ulrik Husum and Sine Lindholm, The Growroom is meant to be both functional and pleasing visually and emotionally. The inner sphere of The Growroom gives urban dwellers a small sanctuary that provides a piece of nature even from within the city.

Regram @mallelarsen: “Sustainia Living ☘️🍀🌿🍃” . #SustainiaLiving #SPACE10Growroom #urbanfarming

A post shared by SPACE10 (@space10_journal) on

Want to know the best part? Space10 has made the 17-step plans for The Growroom available for free here, along with a list of materials for motivated builders: plywood, a hammer, drill, screws and whatever seeds you want turning into beautiful fruit, vegetables or flowers in a few months.

Get building and start growing!

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Watercolour wedding cake might just be the prettiest wedding trend of the season
Watercolour wedding cake might just be the prettiest wedding trend of the season
Now we want to get married... again

Feb 22, 2017

Amber Dowling

DAC Market
Seven ingredients to stock up on during your next trip to Mexico
Try everything, taste everything, smell everything

Feb 21, 2017

Devon Scoble

Chocolate crumpets: why didn't anyone think of this before?
Chocolate crumpets: why didn’t anyone think of this before?
A big win for breakfast.

Feb 17, 2017

Coleman Molnar

Doughnut grilled cheese is so bad yet so good
Doughnut grilled cheese is so bad yet so good
Okay, fine, our diet starts the day after tomorrow

Feb 16, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk