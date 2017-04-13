14 remarkably satisfying ways to organize your spices

Your spices are an absolutely crucial part of your culinary endeavours. And as such, they should be somewhere easily accessible and organized, not stuffed into one jar in separate Ziploc bags (you don’t want to have to reorganize everything each time you need a little salt.

There are plenty of ways to order your spices so they’re easy to get to, don’t take up too much space and (bonus) look presentable in your kitchen or pantry.

And before you go running out to your local storage solution store, consider taking on the task yourself with a few supplies and a bit of creativity. Here are 14 remarkably satisfying and tasteful ways to organize your spices.

Use an old wooden pallet

No list of DIY projects is complete without the pallet version, so we present you with a pallet spice rack. This would look stunning sanded down and spray-painted in a bright hue, but the natural texture is attractive, too.

Or any wood for that matter

It doesn’t have to be a pallet — some scrap plywood from an old fence can be pieced together and accented with handsome copper pipe.

Transform old glass jars

We don’t know about you, but our basement is full of old jars taking up space. Put them to use by gluing magnets to the lids and sticking them to the side of your fridge (assuming it’s metal) or by installing a metal strip on your kitchen wall.

Try tin instead of glass

If you’re worried about light damaging certain spices when placed in glass jars, consider tin instead. You can still add magnets and store them the same way, but expect some items to last longer. Bonus points for labels with pretty illustration.

Raise the bar with a plastic podium

Think bleachers, but for your spices. The best part about this design is that you can even spot the dill weed in the back. And all you need is a simple plastic podium, some matching containers and a printer (unless you have elegant penmanship, of course).

The sneakiest solution of all

Everybody has that useless gap beside the wall/cupboard/fridge in their kitchen. Or, they used to have that gap, because now they have this awesome vertical spice rack that slides in and out.

Tiny test tubes are elegant and functional

Required for this adorable DIY project: test tubes, corks, a piece of wood, a drill and the ability to read the simple instructions on this blog.

Upcycle baby food jars

Instead of tossing those tiny, adorable containers filled with carrot and corn puree, rinse and transform them into little homes for your spices. This crafty DIYer attached a metal bar above their cabinetry to keep the jars out of the cupboards.

Give new life to old furniture

Upcycling a dresser top is another great way to display and organize your impressive spice collection. This blogger sanded and painted her find, but depending on your kitchen’s style, you might consider simply installing it as is.

Or snag a vintage bottle case

Vintage bottle cases, ones that were originally crafted from wood, look all kinds of cool when mounted to the wall. Some of these cases, depending on their size, might fit right in a cupboard or drawer, too, but one like this is too precious not to display in the open.

Use an old frame with chalkboard paint

Take that pretty old frame, and grab some chalkboard paint. This blogger was able to mount her containers onto the frame and then draw on lovely labels. Plus, it’s easy to add and remove different spices.

Opt for an Ikea hack

Keep that chalkboard paint handy! Coat the front of Ikea’s handy RAJTAN spice jars to display the lables of each. Then present them on a shelf and wait for your friends to be like, “aww, that’s a neat idea!”

Make spice jar silhouettes

Lots of people will put their spice jars in a drawer; the trick is keeping them organized in there. Using the jar approach seen above, draw the container’s silhouette on chalkboard paper so you always know where each one belongs.

Prettify a pegboard

There’s something satisfying about working with pegboard — maybe it’s because of how balanced everything inside of it seems to be. Fancy up the utilitarian-looking board with a vintage picture frame. This would make a great gift, too.