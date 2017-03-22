Gusto
You’ve never seen rock candy quite like this

Abby Lee Wilcox/Instagram

By

Lisa Felepchuk

March 22, 2017
The most impressive recent culinary trends have all had one thing in common: they’re visually stunning. From mermaid toast to unicorn hot chocolate, the last few months have been full of creative and artfully composed treats and eats made by cooks of all skill levels.

The newest edible item to make our eyes glaze over, our jaws drop and a steady stream of drool to flow forth are these massive amethyst geode rock sweets.

Get ready to salivate:

The creative confectionery was brought into existence by Alex Yeatts, a baking and pastry student at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City, with help from Abby Lee Wilcox, a fellow classmate.

Their chocolate geodes look like big colorful stones from the outside, but when cracked, reveal a sparkly interior that’d make most geologists oooh and ahhh.

If you let out a small yelp when you saw the liquid sugar running out of the chocolate stone, you’re not alone. These. Are. Amazing.

Yeatts’ masterpieces took six entire months to grow the crystals from boiling water and sugar. He and Wilcox then coated them in chocolate to get that rock-like finish before air-brushing them a more earthy colour.

Here’s a family photo of the finished products:


Yeatts has yet to respond to our question on how he made his creations. But, your basic rock candy recipe is relatively simple to form. Essentially, you just allow a supersaturated solution of water, sugar and food colouring to crystalize on something like a stick or string — candy crystals usually take about a week to form.

But, it’ll be tough to enjoy a plain stick of rock candy now that these museum-worthy precious confectioneries exist. How neat would it be to have these on display at an Easter dinner? There’s not enough time to make any now… but there’s always next year.

