You've never seen eggs as fluffy as cloud eggs

@justataste/@heavyartillerybeatz via Instagram

Amber Dowling

May 11, 2017
Introducing cloud eggs, the newest foodie trend that’s taking Instagram by storm, making hungry tummies around the nation growl in anticipation. This is certainly going to up the ante for brunch-goers everywhere.

What are cloud eggs, you ask? Great question. Basically, they’re a cloud of egg whites with a beautiful yolk plopped in the middle. They’re gorgeous, delicious and despite the elaborate look, they’re actually pretty easy to make. If you have the patience, that is.

Housewife goals #cloudeggs 🤗

A post shared by @intannurmaisarah.fz on

Essentially, you separate the egg yolks from the whites. Then you whip up the whites (with or without a teaspoon of Parmesan cheese) until they’ve got some stiffness to them. You then pour the mixture into a small mound on a parchment-lined oven tray, create a small well in the middle and bake it at 450F until it’s almost cooked. Take it out, gently place the yolk into the middle and bake for a few minutes more until your egg is done the way you like it.

Presto – cloud eggs!

If you’re creative, you can add various flavours to the mix as well. Shredded cheese would do wonders in the whites, and we’re always a fan of sprinkling a little fresh thyme or some herbs de Provence overtop.

However you season them, cloud eggs are an impressive (not to mention much easier) alternative to eggs Benedict, so you may want to give them a shot the next time you host brunch. Heck, we’d ever serve these things for dinner, maybe on a bed of sautéed spinach or Swiss chard.

Questo Instagram food trend ci piace assai #cloudeggs #healthylunch #uovanuvola #kampotpepper #lunchathome

A post shared by Cecidorè® (@farinata_cecidore) on

Now that’s an egg-cellent idea.

