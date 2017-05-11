You’ve never seen eggs as fluffy as cloud eggs

Introducing cloud eggs, the newest foodie trend that’s taking Instagram by storm, making hungry tummies around the nation growl in anticipation. This is certainly going to up the ante for brunch-goers everywhere.
What are cloud eggs, you ask? Great question. Basically, they’re a cloud of egg whites with a beautiful yolk plopped in the middle. They’re gorgeous, delicious and despite the elaborate look, they’re actually pretty easy to make. If you have the patience, that is.
Essentially, you separate the egg yolks from the whites. Then you whip up the whites (with or without a teaspoon of Parmesan cheese) until they’ve got some stiffness to them. You then pour the mixture into a small mound on a parchment-lined oven tray, create a small well in the middle and bake it at 450F until it’s almost cooked. Take it out, gently place the yolk into the middle and bake for a few minutes more until your egg is done the way you like it.
Presto – cloud eggs!
Have you ever made cloud eggs? This updated take on baked eggs yields the lightest, fluffiest egg whites and a perfectly runny yolk. ☁️🍳👌🏻 Tap @justataste for this Cloud Eggs on Toast recipe, just in time for #mothersday! 💕 . . . #cloudeggs #buzzfeast #EEEEEats #foodandwine #huffposttaste #RSlove #marthafood #mywilliamssonoma #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #brunch #tastingtable #breakfast #todayfood #instafood #bhgfood #MyAllRecipes #beautifulcuisines #f52grams #thekitchn #eggs
If you’re creative, you can add various flavours to the mix as well. Shredded cheese would do wonders in the whites, and we’re always a fan of sprinkling a little fresh thyme or some herbs de Provence overtop.
Cloud Eggs. Have you tried the latest Instagram breakfast craze? Separate the eggs, whisk the whites, shape into cloud shape on baking tray, bake in oven 230 degrees for 6 mins, put the yolk in the middle, bake for a further 3 minutes. We’ve teamed our #cloudEggs up with roasted local #asparagus and of course our eggs are #FreeRange and local! Give it a go! #forkyeah #eeeeats #foodiegram #eatingfortheinsta #foodlover #foodie #foodporn #foodpics #foodphotography #foodlife #localproduce #farmfresh #locallysourced #eatlocal #farmtotable #farmtofork #localeats #farmshop #FoodHall #Yorkshire #loveforyorkshire #igersyorkshire #harrogate
However you season them, cloud eggs are an impressive (not to mention much easier) alternative to eggs Benedict, so you may want to give them a shot the next time you host brunch. Heck, we’d ever serve these things for dinner, maybe on a bed of sautéed spinach or Swiss chard.
Now that’s an egg-cellent idea.