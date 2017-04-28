Gusto
You’ve been cutting round cake wrong all this time

Rebecca Alter

April 28, 2017
There’s a lot that can go wrong when cutting up a cake — especially a round cake. Not only can you cut it unevenly, but you can also lose half the slice when you make a cut too narrow.

So drop the knife for a sec before you lose your mind, because there’s a better way to get perfect slices of cake. And you won’t butcher a single one… seriously.

Materials

  • knife
  • cake

Directions

  1. Use knife to cut a small circle in the centre of the cake. Keep knife straight, cutting up and down, in a saw-like motion.
  2. Now cut each slice, stopping your knife when it reaches the inner circle of cake.
  3. Plate each piece, and enjoy your perfectly cut slices.
