You’ve been cutting eggs all wrong

You know that feeling when you’ve grown up doing something your whole life only to find out that there’s a better way to do it? Prepare to experience that feeling all over again, because Mary Berg just demonstrated another way to cut an egg in half on Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1), and she didn’t even need a knife to do it.

Now there’s absolutely nothing wrong with using a knife to cut an egg in half, but Mary’s way of doing it is so much safer and it’s significantly more fun. All you need to do is take a thin piece of string, pull on both ends so it becomes straight from the tension, and slice it right through the egg. Works like a charm! And if you’re making devilled eggs, it’s a great, knife-free way for your kids to help you slice them in half.

Better stock up on some more string!

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1.