You’ll wish you knew about this super-simple meatball-making trick earlier

When you’re making meatballs, there are about a million and one ways you can ruin them. You can make them all different sizes (and cook them unevenly as a result), or turn them into crumbs if you’re too quick to turn them over in a pan, or have them stick to the pan and fall apart. But as is true with practically everything in life, there’s a trick that’ll save you a ton of aggravation.

Chef Alton Brown posted a picture to his Instagram account earlier this week, revealing the easiest way to get perfectly shaped, greaseless and evenly cooked meatballs every time.

Thinking about the time I roasted my meatballs in an egg carton to wick away the grease. #crispyallover A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on May 25, 2017 at 8:46am PDT



That’s right, all it takes to make perfect meatballs is an egg carton (and a killer meatball recipe, of course). Just pop each one into a cardboard egg carton and roast them in the oven. To make sure the cardboard doesn’t burn, be sure to keep the oven well below 425F.

So the next time you buy some eggs, make sure to buy the ones in the crappy, cardboard containers so you can save it for your next meatball-making session. Who knew that an egg carton could be so useful?