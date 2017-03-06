You won’t believe the amount of work that goes into these incredible candy sculptures

If you’ve ever wondered whether there was a way to combine beautiful candy and ancient art, Japan has been doing it for centuries.

Amezaiku is the famous Japanese art of shaping candy by hand into intricate figures as it hardens.

The mixture — made from starch, syrup and a special kind of candy called mizuame — is kneaded and pulled into a large ball, which hardens before being placed in an oven to make it pliable again.

Sushi,Tenpura! #あめぴょん #飴細工 A post shared by amezaiku_yoshihara (@amezaiku_yoshihara) on Nov 2, 2015 at 5:24am PST

The most difficult part of the process is that the artists must train themselves to tolerate shaping the heated material with their hands, with the temperature rising to 90 degrees Celsius or 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Using tools, including small pliers and tweezers, the artist has to form the sculpture quickly before the candy hardens. Typically, the sculptures will be shaped into animals and insects, which are then hand-painted with edible paints or left as is.

クリアー工芸飴 ペガサス #candy #飴 A post shared by amezaiku_yoshihara (@amezaiku_yoshihara) on Feb 21, 2016 at 11:26pm PST

The traditional art form has been passed down through training, but with no literature on the process, the practice has become almost extinct, with only a handful of Amezaiku artists properly trained on the ancient art.

あめぴょん、面白いテレビやってる？ A post shared by amezaiku_yoshihara (@amezaiku_yoshihara) on Nov 7, 2015 at 1:30am PST

One of the few Amezaiku artists left, 27-year-old Shinri Tezuka, was able to teach the ancient art to himself.

“There was no one around who could teach me,” said Tezuka. “The number of craftsman has become so small that there was no school left to teach this technique.”

Thankfully, the Amezaiku Yoshihara and Asakusa companies are working to keep the incredible practice alive, offering exhibits and workshops on Amezaiku and selling the beautiful candies in Tokyo.

愛媛県松山市にて。 只今、実演販売中です！ この機会にぜひ遊びにいらして下さい。 4/5～11 愛媛県松山市 松山三越 催事「江戸・浅草まつり」にて出店させて頂きます。10:00~19:00 (最終日は16:00まで) ※飴細工実演販売あり(メニューに限り有り、「あめぴょん」の実演販売はやっておりません。ミニ飴細工のミニあめぴょんを販売しております。） A post shared by amezaiku_yoshihara (@amezaiku_yoshihara) on Apr 5, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

We don’t think we’ve got what it takes to make the sculptures ourselves, but what we wouldn’t give to get our hands on just one of these stunning creations…

コウテイペンギン発見。(※Emperor Penguin) ここは南極！？いいえ、飴細工屋です。 A post shared by amezaiku_yoshihara (@amezaiku_yoshihara) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

Source