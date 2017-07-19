Gusto
You’ve been juicing lemons and limes wrong all this time

By

Allison Bowsher

July 19, 2017
If you’ve ever needed to extract juice from a lemon or a lime–to, let’s say, liven up some scallop ceviche or whip up a mean strawberry lemonade–you probably grab your handy handheld lemon squeezer, pop half a lemon in there (rind side up) and get to squeezing.

 

Sounds familiar, right? Well, what if we told you that there’s a better way to get all that juice out?

According to one Twitter user, cutting off a piece of the rind on the bottom of the fruit will actually result in more juice getting pushed out. The lemon or lime should still be cut in half as usual, but slicing off that small portion of the rind at the bottom will ensure that none of the juice gets trapped in the fruit.

You can then place it in the press, with the larger side of the fruit facing up as you juice it.

Tell us honestly: have you ever seen a lime look as empty as this before?

Good to the very last drop.

