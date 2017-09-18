The most worthwhile cooking classes in Ontario

It’s back to school time, and not just for kids. Autumn is a great time to learn new tips and tricks in the kitchen while the kiddies ease back into school, and we know just where you should go to get that education. We’ve compiled the most diverse and, more importantly, the most rewarding cooking classes for you to take this fall. And who doesn’t love learning how to make something that the whole family can enjoy?

DUMPLINGS FOR DUOS AT APHRODITE COOKS

Toronto, ON

Tired of the same old dinner and a movie on date night? How about grabbing your partner and heading to this inventive class that pairs Chinese-inspired dumplings with beer. For $225, plus HST, two guests can enjoy a hands-on menu that includes Peking duck spring rolls, sauteed snow pea shoots and mini coconut tarts, all with beer specially chosen that suits the feast. This class is sure to add some spice to your taste buds and to your relationship this November.

A post shared by Vanessa Yeung (@aphroditecooks) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT

GLUTEN-FREE COOKING MADE EASY AT A FINE FIT CATERING

Thunder Bay, ON

Local Chef extraordinaire Rhonda Bill caters to just about every dietary restriction and preference in her custom cooking classes. Taking place each month for the low cost of $65, she teaches the groups professional techniques using locally-sourced ingredients and utilizing local artisans’ pottery. Best of all, at the end of the session you’ll get to bring home the recipes of the dishes you prepare.

HEALTHY DESSERTS AT C’EST BON COOKING

Ottawa, ON

Yes, there’s such a thing as healthy desserts, and they can be found in the aromatic kitchen of C’est Bon Cooking. On October 11th from 5:30 to 8:30, dessert expert Julie Barbeau Capruciu will help you master “delicious and nutritious” dishes that are good for your tummy and heart, all low in sugar, fat and high in protein and fiber. By the end of the session you’ll have made treats including choco-délice dip and dream-vega cookies, and all for just a little over $95.

THAI EXPERIENCE AT COLLINGWOOD COOKING ACADEMY

Collingwood, ON

Ever wondered how to make pad thai or pad gra prow in the comfort of your own home? Well after one class with Chef Philip at Collingwood Cooking Academy, you’ll know all about the spices and seasonings needed to compile your favorite Thai dishes. For $90 per person, you’ll be transported on a culinary adventure to the spiciest regions of Thailand, and you won’t even need your passport.

PASTA MAKING 101 AT ANGELO BEAN

Prince Edward Country, ON

If Aziz Ansari could learn how to make pasta for Master of None, we definitely could pick up the skill too. For just over $100, Italian pasta master Angelo Bean will teach the class how to make top-quality pasta the old-fashioned way — with a good ol’ rolling pin. Once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll be treated to a scrumptious Italian lunch served with a complimentary glass of local wine. Fantastico!

A post shared by Angelo Bean (@bean.angelo) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Couple’s Cooking at Cirillo’s Culinary Academy

Toronto, ON

If you don’t want to leap into a cooking class alone, this is another class worth dragging your significant other into as well. At $250 per couple, the cooking classes at Cirillo’s Culinary Academy are specifically designed for to make a memorable experience for couples, whether they choose the Spanish cooking class on September 22 or the English pub fare class on October 27. Classes start at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. (which means you nine-to-fivers can make it right after work). Plus, you’ll get to enjoy a mouthwatering dinner after.

A post shared by Flavia Del Monte (@flaviadelmonte) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:13am PST

LET’S MAKE RAMEN AT RELISH COOKING STUDIO

Waterloo, ON

Ramen restaurants are almost becoming more common than coffee shops in some cities, but why wait in a long lineup for ramen when you can just learn how to make it yourself?! For $90, the experts at Relish Cooking Studio will show you how to make your own noodles, create your own flavourful pork-based broth and how to produce the perfect soft-boiled egg (it’s a lot more difficult than we thought). Before you know it you’ll have friends and family lining up for your ramen.

A post shared by Nicole Cook (@nikkibtricky) on Nov 27, 2015 at 7:18pm PST

COOKING WITH BUBBY AT DISH COOKING STUDIO

Toronto, ON

Shakespeare once wrote: “What’s in a name?” And in this case, the class’ name is everything. With a slew of Jewish holidays coming up, it’s the perfect time to learn how to make matzo ball soup, hummus and triple rugelach, maybe even better than Bubby makes them. The three-hour class takes place in mid-October and will only set you back $135. No kvetching required.

MAKE CHICKEN BETTER AT THE WARING HOUSE

Prince Edward County, ON

Over the years, we’ve had our fair share of dry, overcooked and bland-tasting chicken, and you probably have too. Well the fine folks at The Waring House are here to ensure that your chicken platters will always be the best. For $75, they’ll educate you on how to buy, season and cook chicken, including how to make sous vide chicken breast with a delectable gravy.