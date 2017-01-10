This is the world’s most over-the-top butcher

Butcher Nurset Goke has earned international attention for his small chain of steak houses in Turkey by posting videos of him artfully working his craft to his Instagram page.

Goke, a.k.a. #saltbae has 1.1 million followers on the major social media platform and millions of views on a collection of absolutely fascinating videos of him butchering. He’s gone, as they say, viral.

Pretty easy to see why (warning: look away vegetarians):

İşte kuzu kuzu geldim dedi A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:52am PDT

It’s as if Goke is dancing with the meat as he skillfully disassembles it–there’s even music playing in the background. It’s borderline silly, perhaps too much so to be erotic, but undeniably impressive. The man is an expert with a knife and knows his way around a steak.

Check out how he carves this Ottoman steak without wasting a gesture.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

OK, so maybe the salting technique is a bit superfluous, but what it lacks in timeliness, it makes up for in style…and then some. Bet you can see how he earned that #saltbae nickname.

Bruno Mars even used a shot of Goke sprinkling salt to illustrate a point on Twitter.

And just like that, a meme was born. Here’s the vegetarian version:

Here he is again massaging some kobe beef…while it’s still on the cow…

Mutlu son da varmı dedi #kobe#beef#happyend A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:01pm PST

Now that’s dedication! Real farm-to-table stuff.

Jokes aside, we applaud Goke for his passion. He reportedly began his career as a butcher at age 16, which points to a kind of determination and passion that’s in short supply these days. Plus, his digital brand of #foodporn has obviously struck a chord with the hungry masses, and that’s what great art does. And by the looks of it, his food also happens to be delicious.