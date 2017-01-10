Gusto
Gusto
Food

This is the world’s most over-the-top butcher

nusr_et via Instagram

By

Coleman Molnar

January 10, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Butcher Nurset Goke has earned international attention for his small chain of steak houses in Turkey by posting videos of him artfully working his craft to his Instagram page.

Goke, a.k.a. #saltbae has 1.1 million followers on the major social media platform and millions of views on a collection of absolutely fascinating videos of him butchering. He’s gone, as they say, viral.

Pretty easy to see why (warning: look away vegetarians):

İşte kuzu kuzu geldim dedi

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

It’s as if Goke is dancing with the meat as he skillfully disassembles it–there’s even music playing in the background. It’s borderline silly, perhaps too much so to be erotic, but undeniably impressive. The man is an expert with a knife and knows his way around a steak.

Check out how he carves this Ottoman steak without wasting a gesture.

Ottoman steak 🔪

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

OK, so maybe the salting technique is a bit superfluous, but what it lacks in timeliness, it makes up for in style…and then some. Bet you can see how he earned that #saltbae nickname.

Bruno Mars even used a shot of Goke sprinkling salt to illustrate a point on Twitter.

And just like that, a meme was born. Here’s the vegetarian version:

Here he is again massaging some kobe beef…while it’s still on the cow…

Mutlu son da varmı dedi #kobe#beef#happyend

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

Now that’s dedication! Real farm-to-table stuff.

Jokes aside, we applaud Goke for his passion. He reportedly began his career as a butcher at age 16, which points to a kind of determination and passion that’s in short supply these days. Plus, his digital brand of #foodporn has obviously struck a chord with the hungry masses, and that’s what great art does. And by the looks of it, his food also happens to be delicious.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

How to take Insta-worthy food photos
How to take Insta-worthy food photos
Give your food the look it deserves...

Jan 09, 2017

Adrian Harris and Jeremy Inglett

Here's why the Mediterranean diet is even healthier than you thought
Here’s why the Mediterranean diet’s even healthier than you thought
It's good for your body and it's good for your brain...

Jan 06, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Shared Appetite
23 soup recipes to get you through the winter
Cold nights, warm bowls....

Jan 05, 2017

Denette Wilford

Genius ways to trick yourself into eating healthier all week long
Genius ways to trick yourself into eating healthier all week long
Get that extra motivation and strengthen your control...

Jan 04, 2017

Amber Dowling