Gusto
Gusto
Food

You won’t believe how Mary Berg’s husband won her over

By

Matilda Miranda

November 3, 2017
When 19-year-old Mary Berg was acting in a fringe university play, she caught the interest of a stagehand. He happened to follow Mary everywhere she went and she clearly noticed something special because…they ended up getting married years later. While hosting Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary and her husband Aaron gave us the lowdown about how they first met and it’s the cutest story ever. “He won me over. He had a beard and he wore plaid. Oh and I was like, ‘Look at that guy!” Mary said. Unsurprisingly, Aaron was indeed rocking a beard and wearing a plaid shirt on the show. Mary admits that Aaron did shave his beard once. Her reaction? “We need that [beard] back.”

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

