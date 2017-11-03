You won’t believe how Mary Berg’s husband won her over

When 19-year-old Mary Berg was acting in a fringe university play, she caught the interest of a stagehand. He happened to follow Mary everywhere she went and she clearly noticed something special because…they ended up getting married years later. While hosting Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary and her husband Aaron gave us the lowdown about how they first met and it’s the cutest story ever. “He won me over. He had a beard and he wore plaid. Oh and I was like, ‘Look at that guy!” Mary said. Unsurprisingly, Aaron was indeed rocking a beard and wearing a plaid shirt on the show. Mary admits that Aaron did shave his beard once. Her reaction? “We need that [beard] back.”

