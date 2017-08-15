Woman’s photos will make you see mushrooms in an entirely new light

Who knew that wild fungi could be beautiful? Jill Bliss, that’s who. The creative artist, based on a small island in the Pacific Northwest, has made it her mission to capture the elegance of wild, fresh mushrooms and share it with people around the world. Bliss temporarily arranges the fungi and uses photography to exhibit the vivid work on stationary, prints and yearly calendars.

After working as a designer for many years in New York and San Francisco, the artist decided to abandon her hectic city life in favour of a more peaceful existence exploring the Salish Sea islands. Her fascination with bioregional studies coupled with her artistic background has led her to create these stunning mushroom images, or what she calls her “nature medleys.” And they truly shine a light on the natural beauty of mushrooms.

Though she relishes living in a serene area, Bliss is widely recognized in the community (and not just from hiking in her pyjamas), and her Etsy shop is hugely popular. With photos as gorgeous as these, it isn’t hard to see why.

Living a quiet life in a bare-bones cabin has quickly taught Bliss about the finer things in life and about giving back. “When you purchase my artwork or wares, know that you are supporting my ongoing studies and work, my small island community, and environmental and social justice organizations. Nature is my church, I share 10% of my earnings each year with organizations doing important work in the world,” she writes on her website. Bliss has donated a portion of her earnings to Planned Parenthood, Lakota Youth Against DAPL and Veterans for Standing Rock.

So what’s next for the humble artist?

“I’ve plunked down my life savings for a modest half acre of cleared land on a small island of 30 full-time households to live out the rest of my days in tune with the natural world,” she confesses on her site. “I am looking forward to building my own natural homestead and gardens while observing the seasonal and yearly changes tied to a specific place in the Cascadia bioregion.” It seems to be her biggest art project of all.

Not only does Bliss demonstrate how beautiful a seemingly ordinary mushrooms can be, but she also reminds everyone to appreciate the simplest forms of food and nature in general. And that, folks, is absolutely priceless.