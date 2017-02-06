Gusto
This woman is creating stunning pictures on Oreo cookies

@tishacherry via Instagram

By

Amber Dowling

February 6, 2017
You know that saying, when something “almost looks too good to eat?” Well we may have finally found something that actually does look too good to actually eat: Oreo art.

Not just any Oreo art, mind you. We’re talking about Oreo art from Tisha Cherry — an Instagram user who has been posting these amazing cookie-sized pieces of art online for us all to stare in awe at.

Cherry, an occupational therapist, spends her free time playing with cookie art. She snatches up the special edition Oreos, uses the coloured creams within, and puts toothpick to traditional vanilla and chocolate “canvases” to create some pretty amazing edibles.

Seriously, they’re much too pretty to actually bite into, especially since some of them can take up to a few hours to complete.


Many of her designs are of recognizable pop culture figures, like this Looney Tunes creation.

👋🏼 2016 #ArtintheEats

A photo posted by tisha cherry 🍒🍒🍒 (@tishacherry) on


And Harry Potter. (Just try telling us these aren’t magical!)

⚡️TIMELAPSE SORCERY @elitedaily ⚡️#elitedailyvideo #ArtintheEats #OreoArt #HarryPotter

A photo posted by tisha cherry 🍒🍒🍒 (@tishacherry) on


Welcome to the (cookie) jungle.


Cookies for when you’re down in the dumps.

Brownie Batter Oreo is the SH!T 💩😁👅 #OreoArt #ArtintheEats #💩

A photo posted by tisha cherry 🍒🍒🍒 (@tishacherry) on


Or even for when you’re just in need of a little artistic inspiration.


“Three years ago I twisted open an Oreo and thought the cream looked like a Nike Dunk. I immediately became obsessed with trying to see how many different things I could create out of them,” said Tisha. “Now I feel like I’m looking at the world through some sort of Oreo crème lens and it’s become my favorite medium to express my creativity through.”

THE COOLEST GUY I KNOW #ArtintheEats

A photo posted by tisha cherry (@tishacherry) on

It’s no wonder that Tisha already has more than 34,000 Instagram followers. We can’t wait to see what delicious concoction she comes up with next.

My fav family on my fav 1 3/4 inch canvas @oreo! ✨🛋📺🎨 #ArtintheEats #theSimpsons

A photo posted by tisha cherry 🍒🍒🍒 (@tishacherry) on


So what does Tisha do with all of these cookies when they’re complete? According to her, she either eats them, gifts them or frames them to marvel at down the road.

“I often consume the mess-ups but I do have five trays of my Oreo art in my refrigerator,” she told the publication.

In the meantime, we wouldn’t blame her one bit if she decided to actually start selling some of these creations. We know we’d pay top dollars for the perfect, customized Oreo cookie.

