Wine-infused coffee might be just what you need every morning

Everyone knows that mornings are meant for coffee and evenings are meant for wine. Aside from giving us that much-needed jolt or helping us to relax at the end of the day, both beverages are said to be full of antioxidants. So they’re drinks we can feel good about… at least to a certain extent. As the saying goes, everything in moderation.

But if these two of our favourite things are suddenly combined into one, does that mean we can have twice as much and still reap the benefits?

Possibly.

Thanks to a few geniuses in Napa Valley, there’s now such a thing as wine-infused coffee. You see, Molinari Private Reserve is the result of vintners getting together with Wild Card Roasters and coming up with a new drink that’s part coffee and part wine. But the best part? This concoction is said to take all of the great health benefits from both drinks (a.k.a. those aforementioned antioxidants) and puts them all in one cup.

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

Apparently the process took more than two years to decode. In essence, the creators took roasted coffee beans and rehydrated them with a special wine blend. Once the beans were good and soaked, they were dehydrated again, giving them a supposed blueberry flavour when brewed.

Okay, so it’s not like you’d be having a glass of wine for breakfast if you were to make some, but the wine notes would certainly be present. Especially if you add milk, according to the brand’s website.

These beans are good for more than just coffee, too – much like regular old beans you can use them for lattes, espressos, cold brew, iced brews and whatever else you use coffee for. Us? We’re thinking of getting our hands on some and creating the ultimate triple threat: chocolate-covered, wine-flavoured coffee beans.

What… too much?

Here’s the really good news: if you’re thinking of trying these beans, you don’t have to go all the way to Napa Valley to get them. A half-pound goes for $19.95 USD online (about $27 CAD), and the company will deliver it right to your doorstep… if you’re willing to pay the extra $30 in shipping fees, of course. But that may be a price we’re willing to pay. Because let’s face it: coffee and wine in the same cup? Well that’s just something we can’t put a price on.