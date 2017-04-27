Wine-flavoured salt is about to revolutionize the way you cook

How often have you wanted to cook with wine, only to realize that you’re out? Or, how often have you thought about pouring some of your drink into a sauce, only to feel like it was really a big waste? Well now you don’t have to worry about any of that, because Jacobsen Salt Co. has your back.

The American salt company (which ships to Canada, too) has introduced the world to its Infused Pinot Noir Salt, and the product is totally changing the way we’re thinking about cooking with wine.

A hundred grams of the violet-hued salts retail for $12 USD (or about $16 CAD), and according to the company’s website, it can be used in anything from braised beef and roasted beets to chicken liver mouse and summer berries with burrata.

It would also probably be the perfect addition to a mushroom soup or in any goat dip. Actually, given that there’s almost no actual alcohol in the product, it could go in practically anything. Wine-salted dark chocolate mousse, perhaps? Or, it might bring an incredible flavour to your next roasted pork.

Ben Jacobsen, the man behind the salty creation told Forbes that he first came up with the product back in 2014, when he paired up with Willamaette Valley’s Grochau Cellars, and it only seems to be gaining more attention now. Basically, it’s made by pouring wine over the salt and then drying it so that it has “just the right amount of color, aroma and flavor.”

Taste aside, we’re also in love with the pretty purple colour of these crystals; they’d make a nice finishing touch on a variety of plates.

Salt itself is kind of delicious — so anything you add on top of that is just gravy. Or, wine. Delicious, delicious wine.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the company is offering a white wine version of its salt, but here’s to hoping they experiment a little more in the near future.