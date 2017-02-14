What that white stuff on raw chicken is actually about

We learned long ago that chicken is a great source of protein, and a healthful choice compared to many other meats. So, naturally, our society started eating more if it. A lot more. In 2015, nearly 1.1 billion pounds of chicken were produced in Canada alone. But has our demand for more meat caused the nutritional value of chicken to suffer?

According to Compassion in World Farming, a group supporting animal welfare, that’s exactly what’s happening. They recently put out a report explaining how most of the chicken we consume today is fattier, less tender and less protein dense than it used to be.

The group also points to the “white strips” visible on some raw chicken breasts as signs of a muscular disorder, which results from get-big-fast farming techniques and sedentary lives on crowded poultry centres.

“There are recent scientific reports of an increase in the incidence of myopathies (muscle tissue disorders) in [chicken raised to be eaten], including conditions known as wooden breast and white striping,” the report reads. “It is believed that selection for fast growth and increased muscle mass… has played a key role in this increase. In recent experimental studies, the incidence of white striping has been found to be as high as 96.1 per cent.”

Breast with white striping is said to contain 224 per cent more fat and nine per cent less protein than normal breast meat — not good at all. And if you’ve ever cut or bit into a breast with white lines, you’ve probably noticed the change in texture. Chicken with these lines are less tender, so it’ll hold less of the marinade and won’t be as soft once its cooked.

The disorder that causes the white striations is similar to muscular dystrophy in humans. Discovering this is, as one of the interviewees in the video says, “devastating.” And it has us questioning, can we really have our chicken and eat it, too?

If you’re as fired up about this as the people at Compassion in World Farming — either because it offends your morals or affects your sandwich — you can get involved at better-chicken.org.