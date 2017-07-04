What to do with fiddleheads

If you’ve never heard of them before, fiddleheads are coiled ferns that veggie-lovers everywhere are bound to drool over.

Sure, people say they taste great — almost like a cross between spinach and asparagus — but how on earth are you even supposed to begin prepping these bizarre-looking greens?

Well, start by trimming the end of each stem, soaking them in water and removing the brown husks. Then, as long as you boil or steam them for at least 15 minutes, they’re safe to add into your food. Use them as you would spinach to add an extra serving of veggies to any dish (try throwing them into an omelette or pasta, for instance). Or, try your hand at this rich and savoury fiddlehead soup recipe — we can guarantee that you’ve never tried anything like it before.

Just make sure that you cook your fiddleheads thoroughly before eating them, no matter what you throw them in — otherwise, you could get sick. But as long as they’re cooked, they’re safe to chow down on.

So the next time you see these green, spiraling veggies at the farmers’ market, go ahead and get some. You know what to do.