Gusto
Gusto
Food

We’re not sure if we love or hate the new Kit Kat sushi

@happypandatoys via Instagram

By

Allison Bowsher

January 31, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

If you thought the Japanese version of a Kit Kat was adding in some matcha flavouring, we’ve got some news for you. Starting February 2, the Tokyo location of Kit Kat’s stand alone specialty shop will begin selling limited edition dessert sushi. Domo arigato, chocolate makers.

Kit Kat Japan released an ad showing Kit Kat sushi as part of an April Fool’s Day joke last year. Little did we know that the ad was so much more than a joke — it planted the idea to bring sushi and chocolate together in real life.

The new dessert sushi will be available in three different flavours, including maguro (tuna), tamago (egg) and uni (sea urchin). Okay, so while the chocolate bars may look like fish and egg, they still have sweet, chocolaty flavours.

The tuna sushi will be made from a raspberry Kit Kat placed on a white chocolate rice puff base.

Here’s where we get a little skeptical: The uni dessert sushi features two Kit Kats stacked on top of each other (one with a Hokkaido melon flavour and the other with a mascarpone cheese flavour), wrapped in seaweed. And we’re not totally convinced that the seaweed is going to sit so well with the other flavours. Guess there’s only one way to find out, though…

As for the unagi, a pumpkin pudding Kit Kat sits on top of chocolate rice puffs, which is also held together by a single strip of seaweed.

Egg flavored #KitKatSushi, the new food hybrid in Tokyo. Thoughts? #repost 📸: @designboom #kitkat

A photo posted by Sushi Maki (@gosushimaki) on

The flavour pairings definitely seem a little unorthodox at first, but we love chocolate and we love sushi, so we’d be willing to give the new Kit Kat sushi a try.

If you’re in to the specialty Kit Kat flavours offered in Japan, they already sell pear, strawberry, edamame, purple sweet potato, hot Japanese chili, matcha-green tea, red bean sandwich and wasabi Kit Kats, in case you’re planning a visit anytime soon.

The three limited edition sushi flavours will be sold together in Kit Kat’s Tokyo’s Ginza shop for $26 USD ($36 CAD) between February 2-4.

Whether they taste horrible or incredible, we bet you’re curious enough to try them… maybe.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

A brewing company just invented Oreo beer
Eat, er, drink up.

Feb 02, 2017

Denette Wilford

8 things you never knew you could put into a thermos
Eight things you never knew you could put into a thermos
Not only a time saver, it’s also eco-friendly

Feb 01, 2017

Doris John

Dominique Ansel invented yet another crazy dessert: a flying cake
Dominique Ansel invented yet another crazy dessert: a flying cake
Let them eat cake... from a balloon

Jan 30, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk

Underrated superfoods that everyone should be eating
Underrated superfoods that everyone should be eating
It's time to give them the credit they deserve

Jan 27, 2017

Rebecca Alter