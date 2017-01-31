We’re not sure if we love or hate the new Kit Kat sushi

If you thought the Japanese version of a Kit Kat was adding in some matcha flavouring, we’ve got some news for you. Starting February 2, the Tokyo location of Kit Kat’s stand alone specialty shop will begin selling limited edition dessert sushi. Domo arigato, chocolate makers.

Kit Kat Japan released an ad showing Kit Kat sushi as part of an April Fool’s Day joke last year. Little did we know that the ad was so much more than a joke — it planted the idea to bring sushi and chocolate together in real life.

The new dessert sushi will be available in three different flavours, including maguro (tuna), tamago (egg) and uni (sea urchin). Okay, so while the chocolate bars may look like fish and egg, they still have sweet, chocolaty flavours.

The tuna sushi will be made from a raspberry Kit Kat placed on a white chocolate rice puff base.



Here’s where we get a little skeptical: The uni dessert sushi features two Kit Kats stacked on top of each other (one with a Hokkaido melon flavour and the other with a mascarpone cheese flavour), wrapped in seaweed. And we’re not totally convinced that the seaweed is going to sit so well with the other flavours. Guess there’s only one way to find out, though…

As for the unagi, a pumpkin pudding Kit Kat sits on top of chocolate rice puffs, which is also held together by a single strip of seaweed.

Egg flavored #KitKatSushi, the new food hybrid in Tokyo. Thoughts? #repost 📸: @designboom #kitkat A photo posted by Sushi Maki (@gosushimaki) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

The flavour pairings definitely seem a little unorthodox at first, but we love chocolate and we love sushi, so we’d be willing to give the new Kit Kat sushi a try.

If you’re in to the specialty Kit Kat flavours offered in Japan, they already sell pear, strawberry, edamame, purple sweet potato, hot Japanese chili, matcha-green tea, red bean sandwich and wasabi Kit Kats, in case you’re planning a visit anytime soon.

The three limited edition sushi flavours will be sold together in Kit Kat’s Tokyo’s Ginza shop for $26 USD ($36 CAD) between February 2-4.

Whether they taste horrible or incredible, we bet you’re curious enough to try them… maybe.