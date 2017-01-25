We’d visit this NYC cookie dough store in a heartbeat

Cookie dough lovers rejoice! There’s a new cookie joint out there, and it features nothing but cookie dough concoctions to make your mouth salivate and your heart melt.

Craving a cookie dough milkshake? You got it. Looking for a cookie dough brownie? Stack ’em up. Heck, you can even get cookie dough ice cream pie at Dō (pronounced “dough”). So much for those healthy New Year’s resolutions.

The New York City-based shop is the brainchild of Kristen Tomlan. She initially started the venture online so anyone could order ready-to-eat cookie dough, but the expanded storefront features so, so much more.

There’s the cookie dough ice cream sandwich, for example, which actually looks better than a birthday cake.



Or would you rather munch on these cookie dough pop-tarts?

2017 sure is off to a sweet start! IntroDŌcing our January Flavor: Cinnamon & Brown Sugar featuring our fav @megpiesnyc tarts! It's basically our 2 fav things in one: #poptarts and #cookiedough. 🍪👏🏻



But this Nutella-stuffed cookie dough cupcake looks ridiculously good too…

NUTELLA STUFFED COOKIE DOUGH CUPCAKES 😍😩



Adorable cookies, anyone?



And, of course, we saved the best for last: customized cookie dough that you can eat as is or bake into tasty cookies.

Worried about getting salmonella from all that raw dough? Don’t be.

According to Dō’s website, “[they] use pasteurized egg product, which means there is NO chance of salmonella. The heat process kills any potentially harmful bacteria.”

So if you didn’t have a good enough reason to visit New York City before, this is it.