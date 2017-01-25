Gusto
We’d visit this NYC cookie dough store in a heartbeat

Amber Dowling

January 25, 2017
Cookie dough lovers rejoice! There’s a new cookie joint out there, and it features nothing but cookie dough concoctions to make your mouth salivate and your heart melt.

Craving a cookie dough milkshake? You got it. Looking for a cookie dough brownie? Stack ’em up. Heck, you can even get cookie dough ice cream pie at (pronounced “dough”). So much for those healthy New Year’s resolutions.

The New York City-based  shop is the brainchild of Kristen Tomlan. She initially started the venture online so anyone could order ready-to-eat cookie dough, but the expanded storefront features so, so much more.

There’s the cookie dough ice cream sandwich, for example, which actually looks better than a birthday cake.


Or would you rather munch on these cookie dough pop-tarts?


But this Nutella-stuffed cookie dough cupcake looks ridiculously good too…

NUTELLA STUFFED COOKIE DOUGH CUPCAKES 😍😩 Credit: @cookiedonyc #hungrysibz

A photo posted by HUNGRYSIBZ (@hungrysibz) on


Adorable cookies, anyone?


And, of course, we saved the best for last: customized cookie dough that you can eat as is or bake into tasty cookies.

Worried about getting salmonella from all that raw dough? Don’t be.

According to Dō’s website, “[they] use pasteurized egg product, which means there is NO chance of salmonella. The heat process kills any potentially harmful bacteria.”

So if you didn’t have a good enough reason to visit New York City before, this is it.

