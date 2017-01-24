Warning signs that show your diet isn’t right for you

When you have a stomach issue that’s triggered by food, it can take months to figure out exactly how you need to adjust your diet. And sometimes, there are less noticeable mental and physical warning signs that represent a deficiency in your food choices — which you might not even think twice about.

As a registered dietitian, The Urban Vegetarian (airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET) host Desiree Nielsen pointed out some major indicators (aside from the usual stomach pains) that your diet is probably disagreeing with you.

Low Energy

“If you feel lethargic and it’s not attributable to ‘I only got five hours of sleep last night,” or ‘I’m going through a crazy time at work,’ you do want to look to your diet,” Nielsen told us. “Feeling lethargic could be dehydration, a lack of protein… or too much sugar — you get that initial rush, and then you crash out hard.”

So if you’re exhausted and can’t seem to figure out why, pay attention to the amount of fluids, protein and sugar you’re taking in each day.

Brain Fog

When you’re consistently feeling off, it’s important to not just brush it off, even if you’re not in physical pain.

“Feeling fuzzy in the head, having a hard time thinking and being focused [is] a classic reaction to gluten for people who are intolerant to it,” explained Nielsen. Or, you know, you could just be suffering a case of the Monday morning blues.

Bags Under Your Eyes

According to Nielsen, “dark circles under the eyes can be indicative of having an intolerance to something.” Which means if you’re certain you’re getting enough sleep, and stress isn’t a big part of your life, you may want to take a quick visit to your physician to get assessed.

Anemia

You aren’t necessarily just low on iron if you develop anemia.

“It could also indicate celiac disease,” Nielsen noted.

Cramping Legs

No one likes waking up in the middle of the night with sharp pain shooting up a leg. But, getting those hellish leg cramps time and time again surprisingly could signify a food deficiency.

“If you have legs that cramp up, you might need more calcium and magnesium,” she explained.

And in case you’re wondering, you can find magnesium in beans, grains and leafy veggies.

Food-Related Anxiety

“If you have a lot of anxiety or preoccupation with making food choices, your diet could be too rigid, and [you may have] adopted a diet that’s too unlike [you],” said Nielsen. “Making healthy choices shouldn’t be stressful and shouldn’t require adding up carbs or protein. It should be based on simple rules that help people intuitively make better food choices.”

So whether you’re testing the waters of a vegan or flexitarian diet, it’s important that food isn’t tormenting you mentally.

“If people think food is… behind what they’re feeling, start a food and symptom journal. Make note of what you eat, make note of how you feel during the day, and you can take that to a dietitian,” Nielsen told us.

Tune into The Urban Vegetarian every Friday at 10 p.m. ET to see Desiree whip up some healthy recipes.