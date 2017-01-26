All we want for Valentine’s Day is an ice cream rose

Could there really be anything more romantic than ice cream? Sure, getting a nice bouquet from a loved one leaves you with that unforgettable warm, fuzzy feeling. But ice cream makes us feel completely satisfied and happy. Which is why we’re drooling over the newest trend sweeping the world: ice cream (and even some gelato) in the shape of a rose.

An ice cream parlour in California called Cauldron Ice Cream, I-Creamy in Australia and Givrés in Hong Kong all deserve to be praised as trendsetters — because the world’s seeing ice cream in a whole new, stunning light, and it’s all thanks to them.

When I have a cheat day, I do it in style 🍦🌷 A photo posted by Emily Marie (@emily_marie90) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

Is it just us, or do the gelato rose petals make us want to try the delicate flavour even more?

Flower power to combat this heat🍦🔥🌹 A photo posted by Nathan Hunter (@natehunt) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

It may be cold out, but we’ve never craved ice cream as much as we’re craving it now…

Rainbow Flower Gelato. It’s never too cold for gelato! #repost thanks @chloe0410sue for the nice shot. #flowergelato #icreamygelato #gelatosydney #rosegelato A photo posted by i-creamy Artisan Gelato (@icreamygelato) on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:05pm PDT

Love ice cream and waffles? Shape it into a rose, and you’ve got one hell of a treat.

IT’S BACK!! IT’S BACK!!😱 Our strong, slightly bitter, Vietnamese Coffee ☕️ A photo posted by Cauldron Ice Cream (@cauldronicecream) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

This is certainly one sugary trend we hope never fades away.