When to use which cooking oil and why

Like every ingredient you meticulously pick for a recipe, the kind of cooking oil you use also makes a big difference. So we asked Chef Scott Savoie of Toronto Food Tours what would ensure the best results when picking a cooking oil. Here are three things to keep in mind: the method of cooking, the flavour of the oil (as this will impart some to the recipe) and budget, i.e. the best quality product you can buy.

“Every home pantry should have a good extra virgin olive oil; a general purpose high heat, neutral-flavoured oil such as canola or sunflower; and a finishing oil such as sesame,” says Savoie.

For a little more insight when in front of the stove, we broke down some of the most popular cooking oils you’ll find cooks reaching for across the country.

Olive

The go-to in Mediterranean kitchens, olive oil is derived from pressing tree-ripened olives. The level of acidity differs between varieties: extra virgin olive oil to virgin olive oil, fino olive oil, olive oil and light olive oil.

When to use it: Robust and fruity, extra virgin olive oil is more suited to non-cooking uses like making salad dressings, as a finishing oil or dipping sauce for bread. Because light olive oil is more refined, it has a higher smoke point (465 to 470F), allowing it to be used for all kinds of frying —shallow and deep, sautéing, etc. “Always use a filtered olive oil to cook with as an unfiltered oil has sediment which lowers the smoke point,” says Savoie. “It’s also an excellent choice for baking.”

Sesame

This oil — a cooking staple in Asia — is expressed from sesame seeds and is high in polysaturated fats. There are three types of sesame seed oil available: unrefined, refined and toasted.

When to use it: Grab the bottle of toasted sesame oil when you need to add a nutty note to salad dressings, marinades or to add some finesse as a finishing oil before serving a dish. It’s best suited for Asian recipes. “Unrefined sesame oil works best for stir-frying while refined sesame oil can be used for deep frying,” says Savoie. It works well for the latter because it has a high smoke point of 420F and a neutral flavour.

Grapeseed

Here’s a fun fact: grapeseed oil is actually a byproduct of winemaking. It’s dominantly sourced from France, England, Switzerland as well the U.S.

When to use it: From sautéing to baking, this oil is a cook’s best friend. Its faint grape-like flavour and aroma means “it’s great in salad dressings and mayonnaise and as a base for infused oils such as garlic, rosemary etc. because of its clean, light taste,” says Savoie. With a smoke point of 421F, grapeseed oil is good for baking, stir-frying and sautéing, too. “I like to use it in pancake or waffle batter,” he adds.

Here’s another handy tip: If you spray it on raisins, it will help them to retain their flavour better.

Coconut

A vegan favourite, coconut oil is made from copra (the dried coconut meat), which is why it is also called copra oil. It’s a common ingredient in commercial baked goods, such as cookies, and is one of the few sources of non-animal saturated fats.

When to use it: The oil’s sweet flavour makes it a natural choice for baking, and when solid at room temperature, it can be substituted for butter in recipes for cakes and cookies. It has a natural affinity for tropical flavours like banana and pineapple and even chocolate. “It’s great way to sweeten up a smoothie,” states Savoie. A low 359F smoke point means coconut oil should not be used for deep-frying, but it can stand the heat for sautéing or moderate heat oven roasting.

Canola

This is the most widely used oil in Canada. Extracted from rapeseeds, its prized for its low level of saturated fat in comparison to other oils.

When to use it: With a neutral flavour, high smoke point (435F) and a reasonable price tag, this oil ticks all the right boxes. Its versatile character means it can be used for no-heat recipes like salad dressings or for high-heat purposes like deep-frying and sautéing. The oil does turn unstable after being heated — especially when frying — so do not reuse the same batch. It’s also not recommended as a finishing oil.

Peanut

Also known as groundnut oil, this oil is made from pressing peanut kernels. It’s widely used in Asian countries including China, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

When to use it: Making fried chicken or French fries? Look no further than peanut oil. Its 450F smoke point makes it the top choice for deep-frying foods. While American-produced peanut oils are mildly flavoured, their Chinese counterparts have a distinct peanut taste, so pair the oil with complementary flavours when tossing together a stir-fry or sautéing ingredients together.

Sunflower

This oil is sourced from sunflower’s seeds, which is rich in vitamin E and low in saturated fat. Sunflower oil tends to go rancid quickly, so purchase it in small quantities.

When to use it: Like peanut oil, sunflower oil has a high smoke point (440F) and is great for deep-frying — think tempura and chips. It’s also great for searing and sautéing, so it serves more than one purpose in the kitchen. Don’t hesitate to use it for baking or for salad dressings — its mild taste won’t affect the flavour outcome.

Flaxseed (a.k.a. Linseed)

Made from the dried, ripe seeds of the flax plant, this oil is know for its bounty of omega-3 fatty acids and has a mild, nutty flavour.

When to use it: Keep it away from the heat. “It is not recommended to cook with flaxseed oil as heating it turns its healthy properties into unhealthy ones,” says Savoie. Instead, add it to smoothies, use it a base for pesto and salad dressings or drizzle it over a dish as a finishing oil. Remember to refrigerate the oil after opening the bottle.

