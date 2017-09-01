Gusto
Use this clever Mason jar trick to pack your next snack

By

Rebecca Alter

September 1, 2017
By the time you reach adulthood, the appeal of Ziploc bags or Tupperware containers filled with healthy snacks just seems, well, boring. No one wants to pull a crumpled bag filled with semi-smushed grapes out of their purse, or have to face a mess of yogurt and granola that was carelessly thrown into a random container. It’s all become such a mundane, repetitive drag. But when you know that your hypoglycemia will kick in before dinner, it’s best to be prepared anyway. So put down those Ziplocs and skip the Tupperware, because all you really need is an empty fruit cup and a Mason jar. Get ready to be excited about your snacks for the first time in a long time.

Materials

  • fruit cup
  • Mason jar, plus the lid

Directions

  1. Take an empty fruit cup that’s been washed out and dried, and fill it with an ingredient or dip, like oats or hummus.
  2. Fill a Mason jar with the rest of your snack, like yogurt or veggie sticks.
  3. Here’s where things get interesting: either pop the fruit cup right into the Mason jar, letting the top of the cup hang on the rim of the jar (don’t forget to seal it up with the jar’s lid and fastener), or place the jar’s lid right onto the fruit cup, flipping them both upside down, and placing them over the Mason jar (don’t forget to seal it up with the lid fastener).
