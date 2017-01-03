FREE PREVIEW On Now X
Gusto
Gusto
Food

Unicorn hot chocolate is here to captivate you

Kailey Anderson via Instagram

By

Rebecca Alter

January 3, 2017
Amidst the slush and mud from winter’s relentless spirit, we’re still somehow able to find happiness and comfort in the little things–like sipping on hot chocolate. Well, what if we told you that your belly-warming mug of hot cocoa could get a lot more exciting?

Unicorn hot chocolate is a gorgeous pastel-coloured take on your favourite winter drink, and it looks like it came right from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. But we can assure you that it’s the real deal:

#unicornhotchocolate #cremeandsugar #foodadventures #anaheimhills #cali #hotchocolate #marshmello

A photo posted by Johnny (@djj_fresh) on


Cream & Sugar, a California-based cafe and dessert shop, delivered what everyone’s been craving without even knowing it: rainbow hot chocolate.

Rainy mornings call for unicorn hot chocolate. 🦄 #unicornhotchocolate

A photo posted by Sarah Roman (@sroman6) on

Secret Menu….Unicorn Hot Chocolate! It’s magical🦄🌈 #hotchocolate #hot🔥 #unicorn #foodcoma #sugarcoma

A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on

Cream & Sugar store owner Joanna Czikalla explained that they take regular white hot chocolate and dye it a different colour before adding edible decorations.

But you don’t need to travel all the way to California to try this magical creation–just make it at home. After dying your hot chocolate with a touch of food colouring, try adding copious amounts of whipped cream, tons of coloured marshmallows, edible glitter, sprinkles and edible pearls.

Unicorn hot chocolate dreams: achieved #unicornhotchocolate

A photo posted by The Squid (@squishney) on

A sparkly elf made my latte this morning ✨☕️🍭🌈

A photo posted by ⋆мєℓιѕѕα ναяgαѕ⋆ (@melissa.vargas.photo) on


The glorious combination of candy and coloured hot chocolate may look like a piece of art, but we’d drink it up in a heartbeat.

