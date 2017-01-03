Unicorn hot chocolate is here to captivate you

Amidst the slush and mud from winter’s relentless spirit, we’re still somehow able to find happiness and comfort in the little things–like sipping on hot chocolate. Well, what if we told you that your belly-warming mug of hot cocoa could get a lot more exciting?

Unicorn hot chocolate is a gorgeous pastel-coloured take on your favourite winter drink, and it looks like it came right from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. But we can assure you that it’s the real deal:

#unicornhotchocolate #cremeandsugar #foodadventures #anaheimhills #cali #hotchocolate #marshmello A photo posted by Johnny (@djj_fresh) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:50pm PST



Cream & Sugar, a California-based cafe and dessert shop, delivered what everyone’s been craving without even knowing it: rainbow hot chocolate.

Rainy mornings call for unicorn hot chocolate. 🦄 #unicornhotchocolate A photo posted by Sarah Roman (@sroman6) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Secret Menu….Unicorn Hot Chocolate! It’s magical🦄🌈 #hotchocolate #hot🔥 #unicorn #foodcoma #sugarcoma A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on Dec 1, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

Cream & Sugar store owner Joanna Czikalla explained that they take regular white hot chocolate and dye it a different colour before adding edible decorations.

But you don’t need to travel all the way to California to try this magical creation–just make it at home. After dying your hot chocolate with a touch of food colouring, try adding copious amounts of whipped cream, tons of coloured marshmallows, edible glitter, sprinkles and edible pearls.

Unicorn hot chocolate dreams: achieved #unicornhotchocolate A photo posted by The Squid (@squishney) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

A sparkly elf made my latte this morning ✨☕️🍭🌈 A photo posted by ⋆мєℓιѕѕα ναяgαѕ⋆ (@melissa.vargas.photo) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:41pm PST



The glorious combination of candy and coloured hot chocolate may look like a piece of art, but we’d drink it up in a heartbeat.