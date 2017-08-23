Unexpected ways to transform the classic burger

By now, you’ve probably mastered the art of making burgers. So why not crank up the fun a notch by giving the regular burger an incredible twist? It’s time to throw away the ketchup and mustard, because the Mite Me More gals have got you covered with some clever ways to change up your burger topping game.

BREAKFAST BURGER

Sure, spicy tomato jam might not sound appealing, but it’s essentially a fancy ketchup-relish hybrid that’ll deliver a generous hit of flavour to whatever you spread it on. Throw in some of your favourite veggies, and top it all off with a beautiful fried egg. Whoever said you couldn’t eat a burger for breakfast was clearly wrong.

TERIYAKI BURGER with MANGO SALSA

With Sriracha mayo, lettuce, teriyaki sauce, mango salsa and a juicy meat patty, it’ll be practically impossible to just have one of these. The spice from the Sriracha is balanced with the sweet and salty teriyaki sauce, and the tangy mango salsa then adds in an new, beautiful dimension of flavour.

SOUTHWESTERN BURGER

Forget trying to decide between nachos and a burger. With this tasty masterpiece, you can have a bit of both. A handful of shredded cheese, tomato, pickled jalapenos, guac and crushed tortilla chips are all stacked over top a meat (or vegetarian) patty. Add the cheese when the burger’s piping hot for some ooey-gooey goodness.

GREEK BURGER

This glorious creation’s made by filling a pita with some veggies, and then enhancing it with a burger patty, tzaziki, feta and tomato salad. Perfect for turning BBQ leftovers into a quick lunch.