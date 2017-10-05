The ultimate Thanksgiving cocktails to toast with

We’re going to be frank with you: the best way to keep your guests in good spirits at your Thanksgiving dinner party (especially while they wait for the food) is to provide them with copious amounts of alcohol to toast with. But why not make the booze more exciting this year by mixing up some cocktails that are appropriate for the occasion?

Consider yourself lucky, because the lovely ladies of Bite Me More have concocted three simple martinis that will enhance everybody’s Thanksgiving dinner:

Pumpkin Pie Martini

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, you really can’t have enough pumpkin pie… or booze. And this drink combines the best of both worlds along with a creamy, chocolate-filled base with hints of pumpkin and cinnamon. Top it off with a generous swirl of whipped cream.

Cranberry Martini

What’s not to love about a martini made with cranberry juice and orange liqueur? Nothing, that’s what. So mix up some vodka, vermouth, orange liqueur and cranberry juice for a lovely, fancy-shmancy cocktail that just screams fall.

Apple Cider Martini

There’s nothing that brings on the cozy vibes quite like apple cider does. Now imagine a more adult-friendly version of the drink that’s been kicked up a notch with booze. That’s right, the apple cider martini — made with apple cider, vodka and butterscotch ripple — is exactly what’ll save the night when dinner isn’t ready in time. You’re welcome!