The ultimate, allergy-free Thanksgiving feast

Food allergies and intolerances are on the rise, but that doesn’t mean they have to be an inconvenience. Even if you need to keep gluten out of your diet, there’s still a whole lot to be thankful for this year. We’ve rounded up these mouthwatering Thanksgiving recipes from some of our favourite gluten-free nutrition experts and the results will knock your socks off! With dishes as flavourful as these, nobody other than you will know what’s missing from the table.

Wouldn’t you like to know a thing or two about how to eat foods with healthy ingredients that are in-season? (Trust us, it comes in handy during the much indulgent holidays.) Gluten free and gorgeous, this coconut sweet potato soup boasts lovely notes of coconut for a tropical spin on a fall favourite. Whether it’s served hot or cold, it’s a great way to begin any Thanksgiving meal (plus, it’s packed with vitamin B).

Kim at Welcoming Kitchen is an expert on the nutritional benefits of seeds. They’re a welcomed addition to soups, stews and sauces. Her warm, tasty gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and allergen-free corn soup with amaranth makes a hearty start to any Thanksgiving meal. Creamy and filling, this soup is loaded with protein and fibre, too.

This turkey recipe is an easy-as-can-be one-pan hit. Not only will kids love the honey-coated, caramelized texture, but it’ll also counteract that all-too-familiar bloated feeling after a hefty Thanksgiving meal. Especially because rosemary has been shown to boost the immune system, circulation and improve digestion. All good reasons to grow it in your garden next year.

Squash is colourful, delicious and ever so good for you. So why not try using whole food ingredients like squash and other seasonal vegetables to create truly amazing recipes that are also naturally free of gluten? Packed with vitamin A and many other nutrients, this pumpkin medley recipe makes for a healthy and tasty vegetarian main or side for your Thanksgiving table.

If you have a gluten intolerance and haven’t made yourself stuffing yet, now’s the perfect time to try this gluten-free French Canadian cranberry pecan stuffing. Pecans have plenty of vitamins and minerals and are even referred to as a superfood — they certainly help to make this stuffing super.

If you’re searching for an interesting alternative to your typical mashed potatoes, then Rose Reisman has the perfect side dish for you! Her cauliflower and edamame mash offers an excellent source of protein, vitamin C and K, among many others. This blend of flavours makes for one of the most interesting and colourful mashes we’ve tried so far.

The Paleo diet, which is naturally gluten free boasts many health benefits, one of which is to help keep blood sugar in check. Add this kale and sweet potato sauté to your Thanksgiving table for an easy-to-make a Paleo-friendly side dish that won’t get your blood sugar rising (and did we mention is tastes fantastic?).

Did you know turnips can make another great and creative vitamin-packed alternative to boring, same old, same old mashed potatoes? Tina at Gluten Free Help explains that her paleo-inspired mashed turnip recipe is so versatile, it even works well as a potato substitute on top of shepherd’s pie! Now you may like mashed potatoes, but you’ll love mashed turnips.

This gluten-free, nut-free pumpkin surprise cheesecake will have both kids and adults alike drooling at the Thanksgiving table. Bend all the baking rules you know and experiment with “not mixing” the cream cheese fully and end up with a cheesecake full of surprises! With all the healthy and flavourful goodness of pumpkin to boot, everyone will be thanking you for this Thanksgiving dessert.

If we told you we had a recipe for a decadent and divine fudge that’s healthy, gluten free, dairy free, vegan and refined sugar free, would you believe us? We sure do! Satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth by using natural sweeteners like stevia leaf and real fruit, which are far healthier options than refined sugar. Then, sweeten your pumpkin fudge with organic coconut sugar and pure stevia liquid. This fudge is heavenly.