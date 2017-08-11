Gusto
Uber will deliver free ice cream every Friday for the rest of the summer

Uber

By

Rebecca Alter

August 11, 2017
If there’s one thing that could possibly be better than ice cream, it’s free ice cream. And lucky for you, Uber’s running a ridiculously sweet promotion all over Toronto to give the people what they want: free ice cream.

Uber users can now summon an Uber Ice Cream Truck between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to their location every Friday until summer ends in six weeks. The truck will deliver free, heavenly soft serve and other frozen goodies for you and five friends. And if that wasn’t already sweet enough, Uber will also be giving away yet another special gift: the person who places the order will get a collectable silicone ice cream cone that’ll get you free ice cream at MacDonald’s every Friday until September 22.

So if you’re in Toronto, crack out your phone (who are we kidding, it’s probably already out), and open up your Uber app. Then just tap on the ‘UberICECREAM’ option, hit request, and you’ll be matched with a truck.

Now that’s what we call good service.

Unfortunately, Toronto is the only Canadian city that’ll be participating in Uber’s Free Cone Fridays this year, but who knows, perhaps they’ll expand the promotion to other Canadian cities next year.

And here you thought only kids could get excited by ice cream trucks.

 

