Turns out you can trick your brain with the size of your coffee cup

Want to stop blowing money at those fancy-shmancy coffee joints, where they charge you an arm and a leg for an ordinary cup of java? Well you’re in luck — there may be a way to help you break that bad habit.

A new study out of the Food Quality and Preference journal looked at how 300 people (from China, Colombia and the U.K.) sorted pictures of coffee mugs according to different categories (such as smell, intensity and how much they’d pay for each one). Most of the subjects expected short, narrow mugs to hold a more bitter and intense drink. There was also an expectation for the taller and wider cups to hold sweeter drinks… which most subjects from Colombia and the U.K. were willing to splurge on. But, honestly, are we really that surprised? Especially considering all those times we wasted our hard earned cash on sugary, caffeinated drinks.

“[To] manipulate people’s expectations of coffee… carefully consider the diameter and height of the cups they use/produce, as these features will likely affect expected aroma, bitterness, sweetness, and intensity,” reads the study. In other words, if you like sweeter drinks (and don’t want all the garbage that comes with it), use a wider cup (like this classic 20-oz. mug on Amazon) to help you enjoy your drink more. And if you’re one of the rare people who prefer caffeine in quick, bitter doses, use a short, narrow cup (like this 3-oz. mug on Amazon) to appease your brain’s expectations.

So skip the line at your favourite coffee shop, and just make any brew yourself — served in the coffee cup of your choice, of course. That way, the size of your coffee cup will help to fool your brain into thinking you’re getting the drink you want.

Gotta love the placebo effect.