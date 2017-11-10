Turn your kitchen into a paradise with these mouthwatering Hawaiian dishes

It’s dreary and frigid outside, and all you probably feel like doing is curling up in the fetal position until winter’s passed. But even if you don’t plan on escaping to a tropical beach at some point in the coming months, you can still experience paradise — by tasting it.

On Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary Berg tried her hand at some fantastic Hawaiian-inspired dishes. Take just one taste of any of them, and you’ll be kicking back with a smile on your face in no time at all.

Go ahead, wash away the gloom with some pineapple-coconut punch spiked with rum. The week’s looking brighter already.

Watch as Mary miraculously transforms meat and tofu into perfect bites of sushi. If you love Japanese-style sushi, you’re bound to love this Hawaiian-style sushi too.

There’s nothing quite like some fresh tuna and avocado, served on a crispy wonton wrapper. Give this to your guests at your next dinner party, or just make a whole plate of them and keep them all to yourself.

Creamy custard, fluffy whipped cream and toasted coconut — need we say more?

