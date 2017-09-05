How to trick your kids into eating healthier, according to Jamie Oliver

At one point or another, almost every parent struggles with getting their kids to eat food that isn’t loaded with grease, fat and sugar. And if there’s one person that knows how to get kids to eat healthy, it’s Jamie Oliver.

In honour of his book and television series, Jamie’s Super Food Family Classics, he shared a couple of healthy food alternatives with us that your kids are sure to love. So go ahead and try out a couple of these tricks (without having to sacrifice your child’s happiness):

Canned Peas and Carrots

Of course your kid’s going to push away that unattractive pile of peas and carrots and reach straight for the candy.

First thing’s first, never buy peas and carrots in a tin–buy them fresh or frozen only. Jamie then suggested throwing some peas in pasta dishes or shredded, raw carrots into a salad so your kids actually enjoy the healthy food they’re eating.

Pancakes

We all know that pancakes aren’t great for us, but also want our kids to be able to try them once in a while without becoming addicted to them. Luckily for us, Jamie let’s us in on a pancake-related secret: thee’s nothing wrong with kids having pancakes. Just don’t lather them in syrup. Instead of cutting pancakes out of your child’s diet completely, cover them in yogurt and fruit in place of that sugary syrup. The yogurt will add some healthy protein to the meal so your kids don’t just carb load.

Hot Dogs

Jamie made a jarring statement about hot dogs in the video above that, unfortunately, is completely true: “They’re always pretty filthy and dirty.” But all hope is not lost–just buy a healthier hot dog to cook.

Although you’ll never achieve a truly healthy meal by buying a hot dog, your kids won’t know the difference between a low sodium hot dog and a super greasy and salty one, so it’s better than nothing.

Burgers

“In my super food book we actually did a healthy burger. I make a patty and I take a cannelloni bean and good quality beef and just mix it, nothing else to it,” said Jamie. The beef-bean patty alone already sounds mouthwatering, but Jamie’s was only getting started.

Instead of adding a mayo-based sauce, he suggested make a yogurt-based sauce. Then, you can add in some herbs and spice to give your burger a healthy kick.

Ice Cream

Okay, so maybe ice cream is just one of those things that we like to indulge in from time to time for the sake of its great tasting fat. But here’s a reality check for you: you can still have healthy ice cream.

“When you buy bananas and they start changing colours, freeze ’em and blend with yogurt,” Jamie said. That way, you’ll get a smooth and refreshing dessert minus all the unhealthy fat and sugar.

Interested in seeing more of Jamie Oliver? Catch Jamie’s 15 Minute Meals Mondays to Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET.