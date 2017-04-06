Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre has a new, ridiculously innovative food space

In the past, eating at the mall usually meant quickly picking up a piece of pizza or inexpensive Chinese food takeout. Mall food usually focuses on fast, cheap and easy fare so we can grab a bite while shopping. But now, a Toronto-based shopping centre is about to change the way we think about mall food.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre, located in North York, is touted to be one of Canada’s top shopping destinations. And the mall just opened up a new food space, guaranteed to enhance your experience with shopping and food.

CONCEPT, the mall space that launched on April 5, will feature a rotating roster of local food and retail companies each month. Providing brand awareness for some of the top and growing companies, the space will provide customers with the chance to enjoy far more than a greasy plate of grub while on the go.

Described on Yorkdale’s website as “a space devoted to new thinking, designed as an ever-evolving showcase of new tastes, trends and technology,” CONCEPT’s launch features six tasty retailers for customers to enjoy during the month of April:

Caplansky’s Deli

Toronto’s top deli since 2009, the Kosher-style food company has permanent storefronts in Toronto and Yorkville, as well as Pearson Airport. Caplansky’s popular food truck can often be found around Toronto along with its never-ending lineups.

If you build it they will come #smokedmeat #torontofood #the6ix #foodie #torontodeli #foodporn #foodstyling A post shared by Caplansky’s Delicatessen (@caplanskys) on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Eva’s Original Chimney

Eva’s Original Chimney ice cream creations would be too beautiful to eat if they weren’t so delicious. The freshly baked Hungarian, doughnut-like ‘chimneys,’ or Kurtoskalac, are made into cones that pull apart as you eat them. Eva’s currently has a flagship location in Toronto on Bloor Street, as well as a food truck, but the additional location is much appreciated by everyone who doesn’t live in the downtown core. Bonus: they have vegan-friendly options as well!

Because Saturday . L: Mango Sticky Rice R: Funfetti Party Cake. . @angusandersonlin. #ogchimneys. . 454 Bloor St W | We are cashless A post shared by Eva’s Original Chimneys (@ogchimneys) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Nadia Chocolates

If you’re looking for something that combines chocolate and art (and really, who isn’t?) then you absolutely have to stop by Nadia Chocolates at CONCEPT. Creator of the ChoKoArt line, the company has been making intricate 3D chocolate designs out of their store in Toronto for years.

Nugatuea

Boasting itself as the first eclair-only modern pastry shop in Toronto, Nugateau’s creations are truly works of art. Using authentic French baking techniques, the company sells their stunning eclairs out of their shop on Queen St. West in Toronto.

Pie Squared

If you’re in the mood for pies that are savoury and sweet, this is the perfect place to be. Inspired by English pies, Pie Squared serves everything from jerk chicken and sweet Moroccan vegetable pies to chocolate banana pies. Soggy crusts not included.

Uncle Tetsu

The first location for Uncle Tetsu opened 25 years ago in Japan, but for Torontonians, we’ve only been able enjoy the light and fluffy Japanese-style cheesecakes since 2015. Aside from creating lines around Union Station, Uncle Tetsu now has a permanent location in Toronto on Bay Street. And according to their Twitter account, the matcha madeline Japanese cheesecake will be available at CONCEPT, too. That means you can have your cake and eat it without having to battle traffic downtown.

2017.04.04. 지나가다보면 항상 웨이팅이 있길래 나도 구매 A post shared by (@_revely) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Can’t wait to see which vendors will be featured at CONCEPT next month. But until then, be there or be square.