‘Tis the season for squash recipes

With cooler weather comes the urge to double down on warm and comforting meals. For us, that means it’s time to dig up lots of recipes featuring one of our favourite seasonal vegetables: the squash.

Versatile, sweet and packed with nutrients, squash is one killer ingredient; we’re still wrapping our gourds around all of the delicious ways in which it makes meals better. From pizzas and salads to all-around comforting pots full of goodness, here are just some of the creative ways you can put this vegetable to good use.

Creamy butternut squash and crispy watercress combine in a flavourful but light salad that works as an appetizer, side or main. If you’re prepping meals, this is a great recipe to make ahead of time for some great lunches throughout the week. Plus, it packs prettily into a mason jar.

Looking for a hearty meal on a cold, blistery day? We recommend this bone-warming stew that’s filled with hearty ingredients like butternut squash, sweet potatoes and tender, lip-smacking beef short ribs.

There are tons of recipes for butternut squash soup, but we prefer this one, which includes white wine and a wedge of pancetta. Pair this recipe with some crusty bread or a fresh salad for a little more oomph.

If you’re craving carbs but want to keep it light, whip up this hearty but healthy vegetarian ragout that uses spaghetti squash as a “pasta” base. It also features plenty of protein thanks to the white beans in the sauce.

This vegetarian riff on the classic Italian dish is light on the carbs and heavy on flavour thanks to squash, ricotta, pecorino romano cheese and lots of fresh basil. This recipe is so good that you’ll want to make one lasagna to eat now, and one to freeze for later.

This bowl is guaranteed to warm your heart even on the coldest of days. Pancetta, chorizo and savoury squash combine in this hearty and thick stew, which features a variety of textures thanks to the addition of corn and beans.

Tired of the same old quinoa bowls for dinner? This concoction mixes the best of the season’s produce — like cauliflower, apples and squash — in a single warm, healthy bowl.

Flaky and flavourful fish is taken to a whole new level thanks to this creamy squash puree. The best parts about it? It’s pretty easy to whip up and it’ll leave your guests completely impressed with your culinary skills.

Curry, cinnamon, lime and nutmeg are layered into this acorn squash soup. Not only is it loaded with flavour, but it’s also packed with nutrients. Now that’s a what a go-to recipe should entail, if you ask us.

Who needs tomato sauce when you can use creamy squash in its place? Paired with crispy pancetta and savoury sage, this is basically heaven on a plate. In fact, you might want to make two pies while you’re at it, because this pizza will go fast.

Move over hummus, there’s a new dip in town. If you’re looking to swap out your traditional dip with something a little more seasonal, we recommend this squash-based one that incorporates bortolli beans for an extra punch of protein.

This rich, Middle-Eastern stew is sure to impress guests and family members alike with its meaty lamb and savoury squash flavours. Don’t have a tagine? Not a problem. A regular old Dutch oven will do.

Veggie burgers often aren’t anything special, but the one-two flavour punch of acorn squash and black beans take these patties to a whole new, meaty level. Finish them off with the toppings of your choice.