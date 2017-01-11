This inspiring video will remind you why people need to eat together

A new campaign from President’s Choice is encouraging Canadians to put down their phones, turn off their screens and reconnect with friends and family during mealtime.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the food and beverage company has launched their #EatTogether campaign, complete with an emotional ad that first ran during the Centennial Classic on New Year’s Day. The heartwarming video shows one woman trying to get to know her neighbours over a shared meal, and has already wracked up 1.2 million views and likely countless tears and sniffles.

Prior to launching their #EatTogether initiative, PC found that only 38 per cent of Canadians eat dinner together four to six times per week, and that 45 per cent of Canadians watch TV while eating. Sound like anyone you might know?

Not only is eating with others great for social growth and relationship development, but it’s also been proven to have positive health implications. A study done by the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University found that children who eat dinner with their family at least five times per week performed better in school, were less likely to abuse substances in the future, and are at a lower risk for developing unhealthy eating habits.

As for adults? Eating with friends, family, neighbours and co-workers can help ease feelings of isolation, loneliness and frankly, it just feels good to break bread with others. Check out the video below to watch the campaign video.