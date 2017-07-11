All the things you never knew about rutabagas

Rutabagas’ are just one of those veggies that you probably see from time to time but never buy. Because why cook a rutabaga when you can just cook veggies that are a bit more familiar to you, like turnips or potatoes? They’re all pretty similar anyways, right? Well actually, the rutabaga has a completely different taste from the other veggies, and is just as easy to prep.

So before you get cooking, here’s everything you should know about it:

A cabbage-turnip hybrid

This edible veggie is more than just another variety of turnip — it’s a cross between a cabbage and a turnip. That means the common, bitter taste that we associate with turnips is much more mild in rutabagas thanks to their genetic ties to cabbage.

Don’t throw away the leaves

Instead of chucking the fresh, leafy greens in the trash, you can add rutabaga leaves to a salad or soup to add some freshness.

It pairs perfectly with meat

Whether you mash it up, fry it or roast it, you simply can’t go wrong when pairing this veggie with chicken, steak or pork. You can thank us later.

Just peel it

All you really need to do to a rutabaga before cooking it is peel it. Since they often come covered in a protective layer of wax, a quick peel is often necessary. (Although, rutabaga skin that comes without that waxy layer can be eaten raw). Then, chop it up so it cooks evenly and faster.

You can even eat it raw

You could try grating it for a salad or just munching on it for a snack between meals. But whether you cook it up or eat it as is, it’s certainly worth a taste.

Not sure where to begin? Try making garlic-mashed rutabaga to put this veggie to good use.