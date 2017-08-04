There’s a new trick that’ll help you cut up your watermelon in seconds

Watermelon is pretty much the perfect summer fruit. It’s juicy, it’s fun to eat outdoors, it’s refreshing and it goes great with everything from barbecues and salads to cocktails and fruit plates. It’s easily one of our favourite fruity summer picks, hands down.

Except for that one little pesky problem: watermelon is one of the most time-consuming fruits to cut up.

You know what we’re talking about. You have to peel it, slice it and cube it, all while dealing with tons of juice flying everywhere. Not to mention that most of these melons are so big that it makes that initial cut a bit of a mission. Our knives have gotten stuck more than once as a result… and no, banging the watermelon on the counter to help glide the knife through doesn’t really help. (Not that we’ve tried that or anything.)

So we have a feeling that’s why this new video from YouTube user DaveHax is blowing up the Internet with more than 1.3 million views. In it, he basically shows us how to core a watermelon in seconds, and it’s all done using a regular, old pineapple corer. And here we thought that everyday kitchen tool was just meant for the tropical fruit.

Let’s break it down, shall we?

First you need to cut off the top of the fruit and wedge the corer in.

Push down and twist the tool until you’ve reached the bottom. Lightly pull the corer back up and presto! Not only do you have perfectly sliced watermelon with half the mess, but it’s pretty much Pinterest-worthy thanks to the pretty pineapple-like slices.

If it’s smaller pieces you’re looking for, then run the slicer over the top.

The best part? Well, it’s not the watermelon stick you get from the middle of the fruit — it’s the leftover juice within the hollowed-out fruit that pools within the rind and is ready to mix or drink. Plus, the hollowed-out rind makes for a pretty great punch bowl or cocktail holder. Now that’s what we call a two-for-one deal.

Who would have thought? It’s not often we spend cash on extra kitchen tools, but now that we know just how clever this corer is, we may actually need to invest in one as the summer comes to an end. Because with only a few more weeks to get our watermelon fix in, we’re suddenly inspired to stock up.