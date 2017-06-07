There’s a new collection of tequila-infused candies that you’ll definitely want to try

Here’s a sweet, new collaboration just in time for summer: tequila-infused candy from Sugarfina and Casamigos Tequila.

The luxury candy maker partnered with the award-winning, top-shelf tequila brand, which quickly found its way onto bars and into the hearts of tequila lovers around the world when it was released by George Clooney and his pals in 2013. (The actor does have a bit of the Midas touch.)

Sugarfina’s candy uses Casamigos’ Blanco, Reposado and Anejo vintages like an expert mixologist would… only their creations come in nifty little plastic packages, not in a bottle.

There’s the ‘Shake Your Margarita’ flavour, which incorporates Casamigos’ Blanco into a lime and agave gummy that’ll leave you longing for a hot, sandy beach.

The ‘Paloma Por Favor’ uses the brand’s Reposado tequila in a sour grapefruit gummy that’s coated with sweet and tart sugar crystals.

And the ‘Give It A Shot’ hides a shot of the Anejo within a rich chocolate.

You can get the boozy treats at Sugarfina’s site, which ships across Canada. They’re sold in individual packages for $11 each, or you can get them in the You Had Me At Tequila Candy Bento Box, which comes in a gift box marking the collaboration.

Have you already picked out your dad’s Father’s Day gift? If not, you’re welcome.