This new chili could be the hottest pepper in the world

If you’ve got a strong stomach and a penchant for spicy foods, there’s a new pepper on the market that you might want to try. Or maybe not.

The new pepper — Pepper X — is reportedly 300 times hotter than a jalapeño, and is so hot that it can’t be consumed on its own. Instead, those brave enough to ingest the pepper can only do so by eating The Last Dab, the latest hot sauce from Heatonist.

Ed Currie, the owner of Puckerbutt Pepper Company and creator of both the Carolina Reaper pepper and Pepper X, now claims that his latest chili is even hotter than his Carolina Reaper pepper, which clocks in a 1.5 million Scoville Heat Units. In case you didn’t know, a sweet bell pepper is recorded to have zero Heat Units while the Habanero has between 100,000 to 350,000. So anything over that is guaranteed to leave you coughing and tearing up, while hunting desperately for something to wash the spice away.

Although Pepper X is the current name of the new pepper, Currie says that the name of it could change. Perhaps something more catchy like “Instant Regret” or “The Tummynator” would do it justice.

Currie explains just how hot his latest product truly is: “Pepper X is three times hotter than any of the other peppers out there that are available commercially. It’s twice as hot as the Reaper… So this is a dangerous pepper.”

In 2012, Currie’s Carolina Reaper was added to the Guinness Book of World Records as the hottest chili in the world. But the Carolina Reaper was in danger of losing its title earlier this year, with pepper maker Mike Smith’s new Dragon’s Breath chili, which is rated at 2.48 million Scoville Units (one million Scoville Units hotter than the Carolina Reaper). The Dragon’s Breath pepper is inedible in its natural form and is even hotter than the ingredients used in police-issued pepper spray.

Smith’s Dragon’s Breath is currently under review by the Guinness Book of World Records; however, Currie has also submitted Pepper X to set a new record, and is currently awaiting the results. With Pepper X measuring in at 3.18 million Scoville Units, there’s little doubt that the new product will come in as the hottest pepper in the world. So if you’re one of the few lucky people that aren’t phased by spice, this might just be the hot sauce you’ve been waiting for.