There’s a British shop that will turn any dessert into ice cream right before your eyes

When it comes to ice cream, we have it pretty great here in Canada. There’s Chapman’s, whose ice cream sandwiches are synonymous with our childhood summers. And who could possibly leave a drop of Kawartha Dairy ice cream unfinished? But as great as our ice cream can be, there is one thing we don’t have in Canada: Pan N Ice.
Pan N Ice is a British ice cream chain that makes next-level rolled iced cream out of literally any treat you want them to use. We kid you not — you can bring your own dessert. Then, they’ll take whatever you bring, chop it up and mix it into an ice cream base before rolling it up into picture-perfect ice cream pieces.
Take this doughnut, for instance:
🎉💥OPENING IN NEW YORK💥🎉 • 🍏We will be opening inside Topshop 5th Avenue next Tuesday, 05/09/17🍏 • 🤗Tag who you will be coming with and you will both receive a FREE topping🤗 • #mothersday #eeeeeats #dineoutnyc #newyorkthis #likefoodnewyork #eatingnyc #nycfat #nycfoodie #nycdining #foodporn #instafood #foodstagram #foodlovers #myfab5 #puregluttony #beautifulcuisines #gastroart #f52grams #bestfoodny #forkyeah #buzzfood #momofuku #momofukuko #dessert #dessertworthy #icecream #yellowplum #purée #cherryblossom #blueribbonsushi
If that’s not doing it for you, what about this entire slice of strawberry cheesecake with whole berries?
🍰🍓SAY CHEESE🍓🍰 • 📸 Cheesecake and Strawberries will definitely make you ‘Say Cheese’ for your ice cream selfie! 📸 • Make sure you take a selfie with your next Say Cheese, tag us and hashtag #SayCheeseBubba and we will choose a winner to receive a free one next time you visit!! 🙌🏼💙 #SayCheeseBubba • #IceCream #IceRolls #Heaven #Foodporn #Foodie #Foodgasm #Nom #NomNom #Chocoholic #Food #Hungry #Blogger #FoodBlogger #Yummy #Instafood #Eat #FoodPic #ChefMode #Delicious #Cooking #Snack #Sweet #Sugar #Fruit #Chocolate #Luxury #Love
But seriously, who wouldn’t want to dive head-first into these dessert hybrids?
Anyone else want to try this Cadbury egg ice cream?
🐣OREO EGG🐣 • 🤔WE NEED YOUR HELP🤔 • We are running out of flavours to make for you bubba’s! Please suggest some fun, wacky flavours we can make in these videos😜 • #PannIce #IceCream #IceRolls #Heaven #Foodporn #Foodie #Foodgasm #Nom #NomNom #Chocoholic #Food #Hungry #Blogger #FoodBlogger #Yummy #Instafood #Eat #FoodPic #ChefMode #Delicious #Cooking #Snack #Thailand #Sweet #Sugar #Fruit #Chocolate #Luxury #Love #Perfect
Each treat that’s brought in is basically reborn into a completely new and equally drool-worthy dessert.
A McFlurry was even transformed into rolled ice cream. (We imagine it’d taste the exact same, but it still looks pretty cool.)
🍦🎂MCFLURRY PAN-N-ICE🎂🍦 • 🍭Remember to bring along your favourite dessert, chocolate bar or sweet to any Pan-n-Ice location and we can make it into an ice cream for you 🍭 • 👫TAG TWO FRIENDS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A MASTERCLASS AT PAN-N-ICE👫 • #PannIce #IceCream #IceRolls #Heaven #Foodporn #Foodie #Foodgasm #Nom #NomNom #Chocoholic #Food #Hungry #Blogger #FoodBlogger #Yummy #Instafood #Eat #FoodPic #ChefMode #Delicious #Cooking #Snack #Thailand #Sweet #Sugar #Fruit #Chocolate #Luxury #Love #Perfect
And then there’s this: cinnamon bun ice cream.
🎉💥WINTER MENU COMING SOON💥🎉 • 🤔We need your help with flavours for our winter menu, comment below flavours you think we should include🤔 • 📸 credit: @eatnlondon • #PannIce #IceCream #IceRolls #Heaven #Foodporn #Foodie #Foodgasm #Nom #NomNom #Chocoholic #Food #Hungry #Blogger #FoodBlogger #Yummy #Instafood #Eat #FoodPic #ChefMode #Delicious #Cooking #Snack #Thailand #Sweet #Sugar #Fruit #Chocolate #Luxury #Love #Perfect