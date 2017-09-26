Gusto
Food

There’s a British shop that will turn any dessert into ice cream right before your eyes

@pan_n_ice via Instagram

By

Rebecca Alter

September 26, 2017
When it comes to ice cream, we have it pretty great here in Canada. There’s Chapman’s, whose ice cream sandwiches are synonymous with our childhood summers. And who could possibly leave a drop of Kawartha Dairy ice cream unfinished? But as great as our ice cream can be, there is one thing we don’t have in Canada: Pan N Ice.

Pan N Ice is a British ice cream chain that makes next-level rolled iced cream out of literally any treat you want them to use. We kid you not — you can bring your own dessert. Then, they’ll take whatever you bring, chop it up and mix it into an ice cream base before rolling it up into picture-perfect ice cream pieces.

Take this doughnut, for instance:

If that’s not doing it for you, what about this entire slice of strawberry cheesecake with whole berries?

But seriously, who wouldn’t want to dive head-first into these dessert hybrids?
Anyone else want to try this Cadbury egg ice cream?


Each treat that’s brought in is basically reborn into a completely new and equally drool-worthy dessert.

A McFlurry was even transformed into rolled ice cream. (We imagine it’d taste the exact same, but it still looks pretty cool.)

And then there’s this: cinnamon bun ice cream.

