The best answers to tough questions about working with fondant

Working with fondant can be intimidating, but if you want your cake to be perfectly smooth and covered in a variety of fun shapes, it’s time to make fondant your friend. And we’ve got all the answers to your tough, fondant-related questions.

From the tools you really do need to how much you have to, well, knead, here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about working with fondant.

Where do I start?

When you first open your bag of fondant, get kneading! My Cupcake Addiction‘s host Elise notes that fondant is quite stiff when it’s first removed from the package and needs to be kneaded like Play-Doh to make it soft enough to work with and shape. On that note, make sure you keep the fondant in Saran wrap and place it in a freezer bag when you’re not using it to ensure it doesn’t dry out.

How much fondant do I need?

According to YouTuber Shakar Bakery, you first need to measure the sides of your cake and find the diameter. Once you have those three numbers, add them all up and then add an extra two inches to ensure you have enough fondant to cover the cake. So if the sides are four inches high on each side and the diameter is 10 inches, your circle of fondant should have a diameter of 20 inches when it’s rolled to 1/4-inch think.

What do I put under my fondant?

Start with a dusting of corn starch or powdered sugar on your baking surface to keep your fondant from sticking. Ensuring that your surface is clean before placing the fondant on the counter will keep the fondant from picking up any crumbs.

What tools do I actually need?

When working with fondant, there are a few key necessities you should stock your kitchen with. A fondant roller helps to roll out your fondant, which most chefs recommend rolling very thin — approximately two credit cards thick. The roller is also used when it’s time to lay the fondant over the cake. Fondant cutters or cookie cutters are great if you want to cut out specific shapes, too. A paint brush to mix with water will help you paint your fondant shapes and stick them to your cake. Plus, a fondant smoother helps smooth down the fondant once it’s on the cake, and a pizza cutter will allow you to cut away excess fondant from around the edges. A spinning cake base is also helpful to have, but is not necessary.

How do I avoid cracks and wrinkles?

As soon as fondant is removed from its package, it begins drying out. Krazy Kool Cakes, a YouTuber, suggests keeping a spray bottle of water nearby when first kneading the fondant. Add more water than necessary to the fondant since the material will continue to dry as you spread it over your cake. The extra water will keep the fondant from cracking or getting the ‘elephant skin’ effect.

What if I get air bubbles?

According to the Artisan Cake Company, you must take care of air bubbles or they’ll destroy your cake’s appearance. After smoothing your fondant onto your cake, poke air bubbles with a needle and then smooth them out again with your hand or fondant smoother.

Do I really need a fondant smoother?

If you’re as talented as Martha Stewart and can successfully cover a cake in fondant without any tears or cracks, then no. But if you’re like the rest of us mortals, a fondant smoother helps prevent cracks and tears that occur after the fondant has been draped over the cake.

What if I don’t use all the fondant?

Having extra fondant is always preferable to not having enough. If you’ve got extra fondant, don’t throw it away! You can wrap the fondant in Saran wrap and place it in an airtight freezer bag, where it can be stored at room temperature for nine to 12 months.