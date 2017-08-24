Thanks to SkipTheDishes, ordering alcohol is about to get a lot more convenient

Thanks to apps and sites like UberEats, Foodora and Just Eat, the age of competitive food delivery has long been upon us. But for the most part, liquor delivery services haven’t been very competitive… at least until now.

SkipTheDishes has just launched a pilot program in Winnipeg that gives customers the option to order booze from various liquor stores, and then track the entire order right to their doors. Thirsty customers can download the app or head to the SkipTheDish website, add in their delivery address and choose from the long list of liquor stores that pop up. Once an order’s been placed, a courier will pick up the product and head right to your door, which you can monitor through GPS tracking on an electronic map.

Right now, the program’s only available in Victoria and Winnipeg, but it’ll be launched nationwide in the coming months.

“We’re super excited to finally offer our wide variety of beer for delivery,” stated a representative of Fort Garry Brewing Company, a Winnipeg-based brewery. “With ales, lagers, and cider on the delivery menu, there’s something for everyone – especially when it comes to pairing it with the great restaurant meals.”

The liquor delivery service will be running between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., and anyone who orders liquor will need to be of legal drinking age (so don’t place an order unless you’ve got your ID on hand). The delivery fee will also start at $3.49.

Although SkipTheDishes plans on expanding the current list of places you can order liquor from, there are already plenty of stores to choose from, including several wine markets and brewing companies.

“With over a million meals delivered in Winnipeg, it made perfect sense to add liquor stores to our network,” SkipTheDishes Co-Founder Andrew Chau said. “Winnipeggers have been asking to get a bottle of wine or beer with their takeout, and now you can get both delivered within the SkipTheDishes app.”

In other words, this will give customers a chance to order beers and wines directly with their order from a restaurant. No longer will you need to make the trek to a pub for food and beer; not when you can get both delivered right to your door. Hopefully the other Canadians cities won’t need to wait too long to get a taste of this service.